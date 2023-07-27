Horoscope for Thursday, July 27, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 6 to 8:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might be surprised by something related to shared property, banking, taxes, debt or an inheritance because quite likely, things will go your way. Romance might hold unexpected delights. Accept invitations to party. Enjoy fun activities with kids.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be accommodating and cooperative with others because very likely, someone will throw you a curveball. Go carefully and think before you react. Just because you’re surprised doesn’t mean you have to immediately respond. (Be cool.) This is an excellent day to entertain at home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It’s a fabulous day to schmooze because you are charming and entertaining. You will enjoy hanging out with others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. This same influence can benefit writers and salespeople. You’re happy to be you today!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce plus financial discussions, especially if you are wrapping up an old deal or something from the past. You might collect money that is owed to you? Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. Parents should be vigilant with their kids to avoid accidents.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re in a happy mood because both Mercury and Venus are lined up in your sign, which sweetens your words and makes you appealing to everyone. By all means, get out and schmooze! Nevertheless, your home routine will change. Expect a few surprises.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a mildly accident-prone day, so be careful about what you say and do. Think before you speak or act. Nevertheless, quiet research behind the scenes can yield valuable information, which might turn out to be profitable for you. (Who knows?) A hidden love affair or flirtation might also begin today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day to schmooze with friends and members of groups, especially younger people. However, be careful when it comes to shopping or financial negotiations because something unexpected might catch you up. Be smart. Protect what you own against loss, theft or damage.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you feel a bit rebellious. You certainly want to do your own thing and not be dictated to. However, in your quest for freedom, make sure you don’t impulsively do something that you later regret. Meanwhile, discussions with parents and bosses will likely benefit you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Fresh ideas about travel appeal today. You might see new ways to slip away and do something different? This is also an excellent day to study something because you will find this to be a rewarding pastime. Ignore uneasy feelings that might be an undercurrent because they’re gone by tomorrow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a very good day to discuss inheritances and how to divide or share something because you will likely come out laughing all the way to the bank. Nevertheless, relations with friends or members of groups are subject to surprises and detours. Go carefully.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Conversations with bosses and authority figures are dicey today. It’s hard to know what someone expects from you. In fact, they might throw you a curveball. Be circumspect. Be cautious and keep your eyes open. Fortunately, conversations with partners and close friends are warm and delightful.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an accident-prone day for you so keep your eyes open. Unexpected arguments about controversial subjects are also likely. Meanwhile, a work-related romance might begin. Certainly, discussions with coworkers are positive. You might also be pleased about your health or something related to a pet.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Taylor Schilling (1984) shares your birthday. You are a keen observer of the human condition and insightful about others around you. However, you can appear detached because you’re careful. Exciting changes will take place this year that might bring you more personal freedom. Stay flexible so that you can pursue new opportunities. You might travel.

