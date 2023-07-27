The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 27, 2023
College Sports Sports

Larry Nassar survivors file new lawsuit against Michigan State

The group of survivors and parents says the lawsuit seeks accountability — not money — from the university.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Larry Nassar survivors file new lawsuit against Michigan State
Imprisoned former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Women sexually assaulted by imprisoned former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar have filed a lawsuit claiming school officials made “secret decisions” about releasing documents in the case.

Paul Sancya/AP

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Women who were sexually assaulted by former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar filed a lawsuit Thursday saying school officials made “secret decisions” about releasing documents in the case.

The group of survivors and parents says the lawsuit seeks accountability — not money — from the university. They say the school refused to give the state attorney general’s office more than 6,000 documents for an investigation into how Nassar was allowed to get away with his behavior, and later wouldn’t turn over emails about the board of trustees’ decision-making. The school has said the documents are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison after he admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment. He was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls.

Michigan State has been criticized for its handling of the Nassar investigation and its dealings with survivors in the aftermath of his arrest and conviction. The school has settled lawsuits filed by Nassar victims for $500 million.

Mark Bullion, a spokesperson for Michigan State, said Thursday in an email that the school does not comment on pending litigation, and that the school has not seen or been served with the new lawsuit.

The civil suit names the school and its elected trustee board, saying the decisions and “secret votes” by a public body skirted Michigan’s open meetings laws and the state Constitution, according to a news release.

“We contend that board members made a behind-closed-doors secret decision not to release the records in blatant violation of the Open Meetings Act,” victims’ attorney Azzam Elder said in a release. “They followed that up with violations of the Freedom of Information Act when we requested emails that might show they discussed and made a closed-door decision on the matter in violation of law.”

The suit wants the school to turn over emails and other communications about decisions trustees may have made out of the public eye, to have a court declare that Michigan State violated the Freedom of Information Act and to compel the university to comply with both FOIA and the Open Meetings Act going forward.

Attorney General Dana Nessel has asked the school to release the more than 6,000 documents to help shine a light on what the school knew about the abuse. She ended her investigation in 2021 of the school’s handling of the Nassar case because the university refused to provide documents related to the scandal.

“This is about who knew what, when at the university,” Nasar victim Melissa Brown Hudecz said prior to Thursday’s lawsuit filing. “We can’t heal as a community until we know that everyone who enabled a predator is accountable. By protecting the 6,000 secret documents and anyone named in them, the board is adding to survivors’ trauma with their lack of institutional accountability.”

Earlier this month, Nassar was stabbed multiple times by another prisoner in his federal penitentiary cell in Florida. The prisoner said Nassar provoked the attack by making a lewd comment about wanting to see girls play in the Wimbledon women’s tennis match while they were watching the tournament on TV, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack or the ongoing investigation and did so on condition anonymity.

Next Up In College Sports
LeBron James thanks fans for support after Bronny’s cardiac arrest
Colorado appears to be ready to rejoin Big 12
Northwestern coach David Braun says his players are facing ‘adversity.’ How tone-deaf is this guy?
Northwestern interim coach David Braun doesn’t address hazing allegations against football program
Northwestern will add mandatory anti-hazing seminars
Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame Heisman winner and Bears quarterback, dies at 98
The Latest
LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.
NBA
LeBron James thanks fans for support after Bronny’s cardiac arrest
Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery after the episode at USC’s Galen Center.
By Greg Beacham | Associated Press
 
Former Chicago Bear Steve McMichael
Bears
Former Bears star Steve McMichael advances in Hall of Fame pursuit
Bears owner Virginia McCaskey is no longer a candidate this year, but former defensive coordinator Clark Shaughnessy remains a semifinalist.
By Jason Lieser
 
A sign at a city of Chicago pool announcing it’s open only when a lifeguard is on duty.
Chicago Park District fired lifeguard accused of having ‘inappropriately touched’ girl
The unidentified lifeguard was fired two years after accusations of sexual assault, abuse and harassment surfaced at the city’s public beaches and pools.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ
 
Nazareth’s James Penley (11) dives to make a catch against Peoria.
High School Football
High school football schedule: Week 1
The complete area football schedule for the first week of the season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Melissa Etheridge
Music
With Broadway residency, new memoir on the horizon, Melissa Etheridge is finding inner joy again
“Melissa Etheridge: My Window” opens in September in New York.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 