Thursday, July 27, 2023
LeBron James thanks fans for support after Bronny’s cardiac arrest

Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery after the episode at USC’s Galen Center.

By  Greg Beacham | Associated Press
   
Jay LaPrete/AP

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.

The top scorer in NBA history posted the message of thanks on social media Thursday. Bronny, his 18-year-old son, was hospitalized Monday morning after a basketball practice with his team at the University of Southern California.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron James wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”

He concluded his message with the hashtag “JamesGang,” his nickname for the tightknit family unit built around their three children by James and his wife, Savannah.

Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery after the episode at USC’s Galen Center.

He was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was in stable condition Tuesday when the family gave its more recent update. Bronny is expected to undergo extensive testing to investigate the cause of his cardiac arrest, as is typical with patients.

Bronny James has built a promising basketball career for himself in his father’s considerable shadow. The 6-foot-3 teenager became a top recruit as a two-way point guard in high school this year in suburban Chatsworth.

He chose to attend USC, which is expected to have one of the most intriguing teams in the nation. The Trojans were holding summer practices in preparation for a 10-day tour in Europe next month.

