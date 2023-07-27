Small plane crashes near DeKalb Airport; 2 men injured

Two men were injured Thursday after a small plane they were traveling in crashed about 60 miles west of Chicago in DeKalb County.

They were flying in a single-engine Cessna 177 from Evansville, Indiana, to DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport when the aircraft crashed about 12:30 p.m. behind a business at 260 W. Lincoln Highway in Cortland — about a mile from the airport, the DeKalb County sheriff’s office said.

The 34-year-old pilot, from Evansville, and the 33-year-old passenger, from Whitestown, Indiana, were taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. Their conditions and extent of their injuries were not known.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.

Officials transported the plane from the crash site to DeKalb airport for further investigation, police said.

