Friday, July 28, 2023
Horoscope for Friday, July 28, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a challenging day because the moon is at odds with your ruler Mars, which means you have a short fuse. People will seem to be irritating. (Probably because they are.) Think of it as an opportunity for you to practice patience, which is a great virtue.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Parents need to be patient with their kids because everyone is a bit short tempered. Likewise, romantic partners might experience a bit of strife. Arguments about how to handle a social occasion, or something to do with sports might also arise. Stay chill.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

I hope you read this in the morning so you can be prepared for the fact that arguments with family, or partners and spouses might occur. This means you need to know that patience will be your best friend to help you through this day. Cut everyone some slack. Just do it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will have to be careful because fiery Mars is in your House of Communications, and it’s at odds with the moon, which means you might be short-tempered with others and not even realize it. Keep your cool because tomorrow is a lovely day. Patience is the key.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are very powerful now because the sun is in your sign. This energizes you! It also means you are putting a lot of yourself into whatever you say. Be aware of this if you have financial disputes with someone, or an argument about a possession. Take the high road. (It’s classy.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your patience will be tested today because fiery Mars is in your sign, and it’s at odds with the moon. The moon represents one’s emotions and feelings; and Mars is ego and energy. You might feel competitive. You might feel you have to win an argument. Ask yourself if this is worth crossing swords with someone.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You like harmony around you. You don’t like to rock the boat. Therefore, be diplomatic and choose your words carefully today to avoid antagonistic exchanges and potential dissension, because some people are looking for a fight. Oy! Easy does it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Financial squabbles and disputes about possessions might arise today. It’s OK to defend your best interests; however, make sure that something is worth fighting over. If not, let it go. When the annals of history are written, will this really matter? Think about it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a tricky day because the moon is in your sign; however, it is at odds with fiery Mars, which means you might feel easily irritated with others. You might be quick to take offense and quick to argue. Will this improve your day? Probably not.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The definition of negativity is wanting things to be different from the way they are. Today it’s easy to feel negative about something. You’re disgruntled. The key is not to make things worse. Look for a solution that makes you happier.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Disputes and disagreements with friends or members of groups might arise today. Try to avoid these because you value your friendships. In fact, Aquarius is the sign of friendship and networking — all things you excel at. Do your magic!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This will be a challenging day because relations with bosses, parents, teachers and the police will not be easy. You might be angry; they might be angry. Generally, disputes with authority figures can be a losing battle. Postpone this talk for another day.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Dustin Milligan (1985) shares your birthday. You are independent, competitive and adventurous! You want to prove you’ve got what it takes. This is a year of service for you, which means you can make a difference in the lives of others. This also means it’s important to take care of yourself. Time for a makeover?

