The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Chicago outdoors: What in God’s green earth hornworm and the beauty of indigo buntings

The startling parasites on a hornworm and the beauty of an indigo bunting on the North Side are among the notes from around Chicago and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: What in God’s green earth hornworm and the beauty of indigo buntings
Braconids wasp parasitoid cocoons on a hornworm are very distinctive looking. Creditt: Ray Namikas

Braconids wasp parasitoid cocoons on a hornworm are very distinctive looking.

Ray Namikas

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I was watering my tomatoes this morning and found this? What in God’s green earth is this? A caterpillar with larvae?” Ray Namikas email on Monday.

A: Simple answer is yes. It’s that time when hornworms show in vegetable gardens. As to what is on the hornworm, Derek Rosenberger, an associate professor at Olivet Nazarene University and co-director of Olivet Biological Sanctuary, emailed that “looks like Braconids wasp parasitoid cocoons (the eggs are layed internally where the larvae develop and emerge to spin cocoons for pupation and then emergence as adults).”

As usual, he added a tidbit, “Lest people think parasitoids are evil or gross or whatever, here is a cool study I saw that describes how these male parasitoid Braconids `sing’ courtship songs to their potential mates!” https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0062051

WILD OF THE WEEK

An indigo bunting on a chokecherry at West Ridge Nature Preerve. Crediit: Paul Vriend

An indigo bunting on a chokecherry at West Ridge Nature Preerve.

Paul Vriend

Paul Vriend emailed the photo above, noting, “Indigo buntings are striking birds that summer in Chicago. Here’s one on a chokecherry in West Ridge Nature Preserve singing its territorial song. They sing as many as 200, two-second songs per hour in the morning.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

WATERFOWL BLIND DRAWS

Today, July 29:Most northern Illinois sites

Sunday, July 30:Most Downstate sites, including the Illinois River sites

Details are at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2023/6/16/23764022/waterfowl-blinds-idnr-announces-dates-draws-great-social-events

HUNTER SAFETY

Aug. 10 & 12: Mundelein, (847) 918-6145

Aug. 26-27:Kankakee, 815-935-2700

WINGSHOOTING CLINICS

Aug. 5-6: Introductory clinics, Shabbona Lake SP, rakcarlson@comcast.net (815)757-2949, click here for information and to register

Aug. 19-20: Waterman, hunterwsclinic@gmail.com

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Applications begin, free upland game permit

Tuesday, Aug. 1: Squirrel season opens

Next Up In Sports
Baseball quiz: Traders and traitors
Bet on it: This Vegas gambler is generous to a ’Vault
Looking back at Rocky Wirtz’s legacy as conductor of Blackhawks’ late-2000s turnaround
How does Justin Fields compare to Mitch Trubisky through 2 years?
Cubs’ David Ross on 3-2 win vs. Cardinals: ‘We don’t win that game early in the season’
How Cubs closer Adbert Alzolay’s infamous celebrations are tied to a grounded approach
The Latest
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox, Game 3
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: Traders and traitors
It’s that time of year when fans’ favorite players are shipped out and don another team’s uniform — call it a clothes encounter.
By Bill Chuck
 
Dennis Rhinevault
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: This Vegas gambler is generous to a ’Vault
Successful bettor and Chicago native Demos Rhinevault shares strategies on how to cash in on baseball.
By Rob Miech
 
Late Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz holds the Stanley Cup.
Blackhawks
Looking back at Rocky Wirtz’s legacy as conductor of Blackhawks’ late-2000s turnaround
Wirtz spent 16 years as Hawks chairman before his abrupt death Tuesday, but the decisions he made within his first three years — which changed the Hawks from dysfunctional to dominant — stand out as his finest.
By Ben Pope
 
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Pullman National Monument renovation project on Sept. 7, 2020. From left, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, Ald. Anthony Beale, then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and National Pullman Monument Supt. Teri Gage.
Other Views
A renaissance on the Far South Side is already well underway
Pundits wrote off the Far South Side as unredeemable. But a community plan for economic development and jobs, housing, recreation and education is paying off big in Pullman — and expanding to Roseland, David Doig writes.
By David Doig
 
Asylum, immigration, migrants, Texas
Editorials
Chicago’s migrant crisis was years in the making — from Washington
The federal government must step in with more funding and resources. Immigration is a national issue. Solutions must come at the national level.
By CST Editorial Board
 