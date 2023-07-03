The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 3, 2023
Weather News Metro/State

Chicago rain totals from Sunday already past average for month of July, weather service says

The average for the month of July is 3.7 inches and some areas of the metro area, from Berwyn to Chicago’s Garfield Park, saw over 8 inches.

By  Dorothy Hernandez
   
SHARE Chicago rain totals from Sunday already past average for month of July, weather service says
merlin_114410468.jpg

Parts of the Chicago Riverwalk near City Winery Riverwalk are underwater after sever rain storms batter Chicago causing a lot of flash flooding, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

How much rain did Chicago get on Sunday?

To put it into perspective, the average amount of rain in July for the city is 3.7 inches, and some parts of the Chicago area received up to 9 inches during the storm that caused widespread flash flooding and delayed the inaugural NASCAR event, according to preliminary amounts reported by the National Weather Service.

The rain started around 8 a.m. Sunday and persisted for the rest of morning and most of the afternoon with continuous periods of very heavy rain from a system that developed over the city, with most of the rain falling during a six-hour period, according to Kevin Birk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Romeoville.

“There were two two waves that hit. The first wave was in the nine to noon timeframe, and then the second one came during the 1-3, 1-4 [p.m.] timeframe,” Birk said.

Rain.png

At the city’s official recording station at O’Hare International Airport, 3.35 inches of rain was reported, breaking the previous daily record of 2.06 inches in 1982. ​It was the highest daily rainfall total at the airport since May 2020 when 3.53 inches were recorded. Midway International Airport saw 4.68 inches of rain

The storm hit other parts of the metro area especially hard, including in west suburban Berwyn, which saw nearly 9 inches of rain. Garfield Park on the West Side of Chicago got 8.12 inches, Lincoln Park 7.89 inches, Evanston 7.09 inches and Oak Park 6.04 inches.

The last time Chicago saw nearly 9 inches of rain was Aug. 13-14, 1987 when 9.35 inches of rain was recorded in a 24-hour period at O’Hare, with 8.35 inches occurring in the span of 12 hours, Birk said. In 2011, 8.41 inches of rain was recorded July 22-23 at O’Hare.

Birk said the rest of Monday was expected to be “fairly quiet,” with highs near the lake in the 70s and inland temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. For the holiday, highs are expected to be around 90 with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm. That storm isn’t expected to be widespread, Birk said, with maybe a couple of isolated storms possible in the afternoon.

“But it shouldn’t shouldn’t affect fireworks,” Birk said.

The weather service is watching another system on Wednesday, which is expected to be another warm day with a cold front coming in the afternoon and evening that “could actually spark off some strong, maybe even severe thunderstorms as we head into Wednesday evening,” Birk said.

Next Up In News
5 great spots where fans watched NASCAR Chicago without a ticket
36 people shot, five fatally, so far over the long Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
Man arrested after wife and 15-year-old daughter shot to death, 17-year-old son wounded in Little Village
Immigrant advocates slam Pritzker for cutting health care program for noncitizens
Nearly 9 inches of rain reported in some areas as record-setting storm stops trains, closes highways and floods homes
Little Village Discount Mall vendors see drastic declines in shoppers, sales
The Latest
Ciaran Burns of Ireland peers under a fence at Michigan and Jackson to watch the NASCAR Chicago race.
NASCAR In Chicago
5 great spots where fans watched NASCAR Chicago without a ticket
There were several places along the perimeter of the track where fans got a good taste of the racing spectacle without going inside.
By Dave Newbart
 
AdobeStock_607949365.jpeg
Taste
What to bring to a summer cookout: Food and side dishes sure to please
Every cookout needs a main course, side dishes and drinks to feed hungry loved ones who have been out in the sun all day.
By USA TODAY
 
An evidence technician works at a crime scene.
Crime
36 people shot, five fatally, so far over the long Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
The victims include a 15-year-old girl who was killed along with her mother in what police say was a domestic attack in Little Village.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man arrested after wife and 15-year-old daughter shot to death, 17-year-old son wounded in Little Village
The son, shot in the ankle, fled to a neighbor’s house in the 2600 block of South Millard Avenue and called police just after midnight Monday, according to a police report.
By Cindy Hernandez and Rosemary Sobol
 
Protesters outside Illinois state offices at 555 W. Monroe St. on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
News
Immigrant advocates slam Pritzker for cutting health care program for noncitizens
As of Saturday, people ages 42 to 64 no longer are eligible to join a Medicaid-like program for noncitizens. Those already enrolled will now have co-pays.
By Michael Loria
 