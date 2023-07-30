Horoscope for Sunday, July 30, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a wonderful day and you look great in the eyes of others. Don’t waste this advantage. Get out there and fly your colors! People see you as successful and affluent. (It’s all smoke and mirrors.) Authority figures are impressed with your effort and your diligence when you work.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a marvelous day to travel or to explore new ideas because your sense of adventure is strong, especially for the arts, sports or working or playing with children. Your mind is very sharp, which is why study of any kind is favored. Go, go, go!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and shared responsibilities will go well because you’re enthusiastic, optimistic and ready to defend your best interests. In particular, family discussions will probably favor you. Time to reorganize your domestic scene.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’ll enjoy cooperating with others, especially dealing with teams and groups, as well as friends because you’re keen to share your ideas and discuss things. You might even take over and start giving orders. You are an extremely tenacious person. (You’re not a quitter.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an upbeat, pleasant day; however, it is also a productive day for you. Whatever you do today will boost your reputation in the eyes of others in some way. And hopefully, this positive influence will boost your earnings as well. Admittedly, you’re in the mood to spend — and spend big.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a wonderful day to socialize with others. Make an effort to contact friends or make plans with kids because sports events, entertaining outings and social diversions will please you. You might also be involved in physical activities that encourage competition. “We win!”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You won’t regret setting aside some time today to reorganize where you live. This will please you because more than any other sign, you are affected by your immediate environment. Pull things together. Tidy up the place. You’ll love yourself for this later. (Matching towels are de rigueur.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Sales, marketing, teaching, acting and any effort that allows you to communicate will flow well today because you are mentally hyped and intellectually driven. Discussions with friends, groups as well as partners and close friends will be upbeat, optimistic and successful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Business and commerce are favored. Therefore, look for ways to boost your income because this is entirely possible. Your confidence is strong, which is why you are willing to play a longshot. Work-related travel might be a factor. Authority figures will help you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

The moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with fiery Mars and lucky Jupiter. This means you’re on top of your game and in control. You feel confident, enthusiastic and ready to lead others as if you were the Pied Piper. (The interesting thing is that others will follow you.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Even though you’re working behind the scenes, you can make positive changes at home or within the family, including discussions about shared property, inheritances and shared responsibilities. Be like Spider-Man today: “With great power comes great responsibility.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze! You feel sociable and in turn, others will be glad to see you (especially groups) because not only are you enthusiastic, you will take charge. “Move that mountain!” “Build that bridge!” Work for the highest good today because you have the ability to effect change.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, bodybuilder, politician Arnold Schwarzenegger (1947) shares your birthday. You are passionate, sensual and robust. You love to explore your physical environment. You’re very focused about whatever you embrace. You have determination and star quality. This year you will receive kudos, acknowledgement, a promotion or success for your past efforts. Time for you to take a bow!

