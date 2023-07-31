Horoscope for Monday, July 31, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid spending money or making important decisions from 9 to midnight 11 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Tread carefully because bosses, parents and people in authority might throw you a curveball, especially about money, financial matters, earnings or something you own. Something hidden behind the scenes might be at play. Keep your eyes open.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Travel is unpredictable. Plans might be changed, canceled or delayed. Conversely, you might suddenly have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so. Feelings of sympathy for a friend or someone in distress might affect you today. Tension with authorities will be building up before tomorrow’s full moon.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Double check details with banking, taxes, debt and shared property because something unexpected could impact these areas. (You snooze, you lose.) Furthermore, an authority figure might be confused about finances. Be clear in everything that matters.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is your ruler, which means you will feel the buildup before tomorrow’s full moon. In particular, it could trigger arguments about shared property, earnings, shared belongings - something like that. Meanwhile, you might meet someone unusual today or someone will surprise you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something unexpected might affect your health today, or a pet or your job. While you’re dealing with this little surprise, you might also feel and increased tension building up between you and a partner or close friend. That’s because tomorrow, the Full Moon will be opposite your sign. (Only time all year.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Social plans are a bit up for grabs today. Something might be canceled. You might get an invitation? This same unpredictable quality will impact sports as well as your kids, so keep your eyes open to avoid accidents. Meanwhile, be patient with coworkers.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your home routine will change today. Get dressed and stock the fridge because company might drop by. Something unexpected will occur. It might impact computers, modern art or some kind of technology. Be patient with kids and romantic partners. (You’ll be glad you did.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Tread carefully when dealing with parents, bosses and authority figures because you can probably feel a buildup of tense energy before tomorrow’s full moon. The best way to handle this is to be patient with bosses, parents and authority figures. Meanwhile expect a surprise today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep an eye in your money and your belongings today because something unusual might happen. Could be a boon. You might get money or find money. However, you might also lose money or a possession could be damaged or lost. Pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid accidents.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might feel more emotional than usual because the moon is in your sign. You might have wonderful, creative ideas. Issues related to romantic partners, sports events or kids might suddenly change or get out of hand. Be alert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a restless day for you because little surprises and things out of the blue will distract you. Furthermore, you might feel some tension building up between you and a spouse or close friend or partner because tomorrow, the full moon will be in your sign. (Yikes.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A friend or a member of a group will surprise you today. Or you might meet someone new who is a real character. Meanwhile, you will feel a bit restless or a bit on edge because of the buildup of energy pending tomorrow’s full moon. Stay chill.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling (1965) shares your birthday. You are a keen observer of others and life around you. Your communication skills are superb and you make insightful observations. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of anything or anyone that is holding you back.

