Horoscope for Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will enjoy the company of friends as well as groups, clubs and organizations. Despite the fact that your strong focus is on home and family at the moment, you are nevertheless eager to socialize with others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are high visibility, whether you are aware of this or not. In fact, some people might know personal details about your private life. Nevertheless, with lucky Jupiter in your sign now, you have divine protection. Enjoy warm bonds with others. People are friendly today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Sudden changes and last-minute detours will make this an exciting day for you. Meanwhile, you will also enjoy warm relations with daily contacts, siblings and relatives. You will appreciate the beauty of your daily surroundings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a great day to schmooze, which is why you will be up for a good time! You will find it easy to be charming and diplomatic with everyone, especially because you might be surprised at how popular you are. Meanwhile, take note: This is a good day to buy wardrobe items for yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although you still have this feeling of wanting to hide or watch from the sidelines, with both Venus and Mars in your sign, you will be sociable today. Meanwhile, because the moon is opposite your sign, this means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will enjoy popularity with others today, especially younger people. In fact, if you have a chance, share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone because their feedback could be helpful to you. Meanwhile, travel plans will certainly appeal. You need a change of scenery!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People admire you today — no question. In fact, expect to have interesting conversational exchanges with bosses, parents and people in authority (including the police). A competition might take place, especially something physical. Meanwhile, a friend could become a lover.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Two different energies are at play for you today. One energy (the moon) makes you want to relax at home and cocoon in familiar surroundings. However, the other energy, (the sun) makes you want to travel and explore new places and seek adventure. It’s your call.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

In discussion with others today, you want to have a meaningful conversation. You don’t want to waste time on superficial chitchat. You have something to say and you want to say it and you want to be heard. (Hopefully, you will find someone who wants to talk to you for real.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

People are talkative today! In fact, you might be attracted to someone. If so, very likely, the attraction is mutual, which is why you feel this heightened magnetism. (Be still my beating heart.) Meanwhile, you are also concerned about your belongings and your cash flow. It happens.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is in your sign, which means you will feel a bit more emotional than usual. (Bear this in mind.) However, for the 2 1/2 days every month when the moon is in your sign, your luck is slightly better than all the other signs. We like!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is the perfect day for some holiday fun because you’re in the mood to play and socialize! Enjoy sports events, social outings, fun activities with kids, romantic diversions and sporting competitions. Even if you have to work today, relations with coworkers will be excellent.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Becki Newton (1978) shares your birthday. You are passionate about your beliefs; and like to work with others toward a common goal. You are dedicated and loyal. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to let go of people, places and things that are holding you back.

