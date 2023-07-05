The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
News

Fireworks blamed for several garage fires on Southwest Side

Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of West 64th Place around 1 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
SHARE Fireworks blamed for several garage fires on Southwest Side
CFD_engine.jpg

Sun-Times Media

Fireworks are being blamed for several garage fires early Wednesday on the Southwest Side, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of West 64th Place around 1 a.m. and found six garages on fire, police and fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

He said debris found at the scene led the battalion chief and crews to determine that “most of them, at least three or four,” were caused by fireworks.

No other details were released.

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot while crossing street in Garfield Park
Girl, 14, struck by gunfire in Roseland
Man killed, another wounded in West Loop shooting
15-year-old boy shot on Near West Side
Darren Bailey announces bid for downstate congressional seat held by Trump-backed Republican
Kremlin open to talks over potential prisoner swap involving detained U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich
The Latest
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
Man fatally shot while crossing street in Garfield Park
Officers found the man, 24, with multiple gunshot wounds about 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of South Lawndale Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape
Crime
Girl, 14, struck by gunfire in Roseland
The girl suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and buttocks and was listed in fair condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man killed, another wounded in West Loop shooting
The two were in the 1100 block of South Des Plaines Street when they were shot just after midnight.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man accused of stealing a funeral home van with a body inside was arrested in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Crime
15-year-old boy shot on Near West Side
The boy was shot twice in the left leg and once in the right leg. He was hospitalized in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Canada goose swims by the bobber and a floating empty bottle near the confluence of the Licking and Ohio rivers with a view of the Great American Ball Park. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Learning to fish strange new places and feeling at home
A trip to the Cincinnati/northern Kentucky area provided an opportunity for fishing some new urban waters and understanding what joys sneaking away to fish for a few hours can do.
By Dale Bowman
 