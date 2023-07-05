The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Winnetka man dies after jumping into Lake Michigan to help children on tube

Luke Laidley, 43, was boating with friends off the 200 block of Sheridan Road early Tuesday afternoon when he noticed that the children appeared to be having problems, officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Laidley jumped into the water but struggled to swim and went under, officials said. He was pulled back onto the boat where the friends started CPR. The boat went to the shore, where paramedics took transported him to Northshore Evanston Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 2 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No other details were released.

