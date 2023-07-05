Concealed carry holder shoots robber who pulled gun on him and 2 other men in West Ridge, police say
The men were standing near a car in the 2600 block of West Devon Avenue when someone approached, displayed a gun and demanded their property early Wednesday, police said.
A concealed carry holder shot and seriously wounded a robber who had pulled a gun on him and two other men in West Ridge early Wednesday, according to police.
One of the men, 26, grabbed his own gun and fired at the robber, hitting him several times, police said. He was taken in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
