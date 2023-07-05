The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture News

Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies by suicide at age 48, siblings say

The star had been suffering from depression for several years, her sisters said in a statement. She was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of “Disney’s Mulan,” and also sang the Mandarin version of the movie’s theme song “Reflection.”

By  Associated Press
   
ZEN SOO, AP
SHARE Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies by suicide at age 48, siblings say
Hong Kong-born American singer CoCo Lee performs in Beijing, China, on Monday, Oct 6, 2003. The singer died on Wednesday. She was 48.

Hong Kong-born American singer CoCo Lee performs in Beijing, China, on Monday, Oct 6, 2003. Lee died on Wednesday at the age of 48.

AP

HONG KONG — Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer and songwriter who had a highly successful career in Asia, has died by suicide, her siblings said Wednesday. She was 48.

The star had been suffering from depression for several years, Lee’s elder sisters Carol and Nancy Lee said in a statement posted on Facebook and Instagram, with her condition deteriorating drastically over the last few months.

“Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her,” the statement read.

Lee attempted suicide at home over the weekend and she was rushed to a hospital, her sister said. They said that she was in a coma and died on Wednesday.

Lee, who was born in Hong Kong but later moved to the U.S. where she attended middle and high school, had a highly successful career in Asia as a pop singer in the 1990s and 2000s, where she was known for her powerful voice and live performances.

Lee, who was initially a Mandopop singer, branched out to release albums in Cantonese and English over her nearly 30-year career.

She was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of “Disney’s Mulan,” and also sang the Mandarin version of the movie’s theme song “Reflection.”

In 2011, Lee married Bruce Rockowitz, a Canadian businessman who is the former CEO of Hong Kong supply chain company Li & Fung. While she had two stepdaughters from her marriage with Rockowitz, Lee didn’t have children of her own.

“CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese,” her sisters said in their post.

“We are proud of her!”

Next Up In Entertainment
Movie gives South Side’s Khalil Everage the high school experience he never had
Dear Abby: How do I tell men nicely that I’m not interested?
‘Joy Ride’: Four friends deliver raunchy laughs in the year’s funniest movie so far
Horoscope for Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie due to an illustration showing China’s territorial claim
Dear Abby: Mom tries to deter her daughter, 22, from moving out
The Latest
Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero was suspended for the rest of the season for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy.
MLB
MLB suspends Yankees pitcher Jimmy Cordero for violating domestic violence policy
MLB said the 31-year-old right-hander accepted the suspension and will miss the season’s final 76 games and the postseason.
By Associated Press
 
CFD_engine.jpg
News
Fireworks blamed for several garage fires on Southwest Side which ‘pretty much destroyed’ 3 garages: CFD
Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of West 64th Place around 1 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Chicago police work the scene where two people were shot including a 5-year-old girl in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road in the North Lawndale neighborhood, Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Crime
73 people shot, 11 fatally, over July Fourth weekend in Chicago that began and ended with mass attacks
Nearly half the people shot were in just three police districts: Deering and Englewood on the South Side, and Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Illinois Junior Golf Association will host a junior golf tournament at the Jackson Park and South Shore Golf Courses.
Golf
Illinois Junior Golf Association will host first events in Chicago
The tournament will be held Monday at Jackson Park and South Shore golf courses
By Sun-Times staff
 
Shell_casing_4.jpg
News
5 people shot, one fatally, and another person beaten to death at gathering in Englewood
Police were called to the 5600 block of South Ada Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday, fire officials said,
By Sun-Times Wire
 