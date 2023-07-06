Horoscope for Thursday, July 6, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your home routine might be interrupted by something unexpected. It could entail a home repair. Family news might surprise you. Possibly a relative will make a surprising suggestion? Stock the fridge so that you’re ready for anything.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today has a lot of electrical energy floating around in the air — you can feel it. This is why you might impulsively change plans. You might suddenly take a short trip or cancel one. This is the classic day to see new places and meet new faces. You’re full of clever ideas!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might have some excellent money-making ideas. If you think they’re worth your consideration, act fast because this window of opportunity will be brief. You might also impulsively shop. (Be smart and keep your receipts — and the box.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Mercury is in your sign, and today it is dancing with unpredictable Uranus. This is why you feel a sense of excitement and heightened interest in your immediate environment. Startling new ideas might occur to you. It’s a great day for new insights and new plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you feel impulsive, restless and ready for action! You might also feel indecisive because there’s lots of unusual energy floating around. On the upside, exciting possibilities exist. On the downside, you might impulsively do something you later regret. Oops.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today a friend might surprise you. Or you might be caught off guard by a member of a group or something that a group does? Possibly, you are the person who surprises others? Be open to new ideas and new ways of thinking even though “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Prepare for a surprise when dealing with bosses, parents, the police or anyone in authority today. Someone might throw you a zinger! Give yourself time to process whatever happens because you don’t have to act fast just because someone else does. Don’t do or say anything you will later regret.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Travel plans might suddenly fall in your lap today. Alternatively, travel plans might be canceled, delayed or changed in some way. This same unpredictable quality can affect school schedules or something to do with medicine and legal matters. Stay tuned!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Stay in touch with your bank account and any arrangement that you have with others, especially partners, about shared property, debt, loans or inheritances because something unexpected could change everything today. You snooze, you lose.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Stay on your toes today because someone close to you — a partner or a friend — might throw you a curveball. Very likely, someone will say or do something you did not expect. They might want to change the arrangement of the relationship? Or they might have an unusual suggestion? Hmmm.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your work routine will be interrupted today. Power outages, staff shortages, late deliveries or breakdowns with machinery are some examples. On the upside, you could have a clever idea that is a solution to a problem. The downside is obvious.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Parents should be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone time for your kids, especially today. Therefore, know where they are at all times and make sure that toddlers are not near hazardous situations. Meanwhile social plans might suddenly change. You might receive an exciting invitation! If so, act fast. Or perhaps something will be canceled.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Sylvester Stallone (1946) shares your birthday today. You are an optimist who is enthusiastic about every aspect of your life. You radiate energy. You are reliable, dedicated and passionate about what you believe. This is a slower-paced year, time to rest. Do what you can to rejuvenate your energy. Search for relationships that are supportive and bring you happiness.

