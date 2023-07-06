Metropolitan Water Reclamation District did all it could to deal with record-breaking rains

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago monitors the weather daily. We prepare for extreme rain events by capturing as much water as possible to reduce stormwater damage. This involves making sure our tunnel system and reservoirs are empty and our treatment plants are fully operational.

We were well-prepared for the record-breaking storm on July 2. The unpredicted storm became more extreme and hovered over certain areas. The rainfall for some Cook County areas was four inches, and others over eight inches in a few hours. There was simply too much stormwater in a short amount of time, and to convey that amount of water to the MWRD reservoir was like trying to drain a swimming pool with a straw.

Our treatment plants were operating at maximum capacity, pumping in as much water as fast as possible. Our McCook reservoir filled up to capacity in a few hours (4.8 billion gallons of water). The MWRD collected over 6 billion gallons of water across Cook County, which could have ended up in unwanted places.

The decision to open the locks is based on water levels and never based on choosing one community over the other. The locks can only be opened when the river level is higher than the lake.

This is a decision that we do not take lightly because when we open the locks, we are redirecting stormwater into Lake Michigan — our drinking water source. We have seven treatment plants across Cook County to service all of Cook County, and they all were operating at their maximum capacity.

Throughout the year, MWRD educates the public about water conservation and overflow action days. We lobby for improving local infrastructure and stress the importance of green and gray infrastructure. We have 85 active stormwater projects across Cook County and constantly request federal funds to do more.

Climate change is real, and the effects are unpredictable. Without the essential work of the MWRD, rainstorm outcomes could be catastrophic.

I support a state of emergency for the communities that were hit the hardest and are experiencing the devastation of water invading their homes. The MWRD will continue to advocate on behalf of Cook County communities to help reduce and eliminate stormwater damage. For additional information, please contact my office at 312-751-5694.

Kari K. Steele, president, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago

Mayor should assess Lolla, Sueños festivals

Mayor Brandon Johnson is quoted about continuing the NASCAR race, saying like everything that he inherited, he is the teacher, so he will assess and grade it, and it will be an open process in which other folks get a chance to weigh in.

I hope he does the same for the Sueños and Lollapalooza concerts that he inherited, whose noise pollution (according to the WHO) endangers Grant Park residents’ lives.

Jim Murray, Loop