Thursday, July 6, 2023
Metropolitan Water Reclamation District did all it could to deal with record-breaking rains

There was simply too much stormwater in a short amount of time, and to convey that amount of water to the MWRD reservoir was like trying to drain a swimming pool with a straw.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Streets and homes on Chicago’s West Side were flooded after torrential rain earlier this week.

Streets and homes on the West and Southwest sides were flooded after torrential rain earlier this week.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago monitors the weather daily. We prepare for extreme rain events by capturing as much water as possible to reduce stormwater damage. This involves making sure our tunnel system and reservoirs are empty and our treatment plants are fully operational.

We were well-prepared for the record-breaking storm on July 2. The unpredicted storm became more extreme and hovered over certain areas. The rainfall for some Cook County areas was four inches, and others over eight inches in a few hours. There was simply too much stormwater in a short amount of time, and to convey that amount of water to the MWRD reservoir was like trying to drain a swimming pool with a straw.

Our treatment plants were operating at maximum capacity, pumping in as much water as fast as possible. Our McCook reservoir filled up to capacity in a few hours (4.8 billion gallons of water). The MWRD collected over 6 billion gallons of water across Cook County, which could have ended up in unwanted places.

The decision to open the locks is based on water levels and never based on choosing one community over the other. The locks can only be opened when the river level is higher than the lake.

This is a decision that we do not take lightly because when we open the locks, we are redirecting stormwater into Lake Michigan — our drinking water source. We have seven treatment plants across Cook County to service all of Cook County, and they all were operating at their maximum capacity.

Throughout the year, MWRD educates the public about water conservation and overflow action days. We lobby for improving local infrastructure and stress the importance of green and gray infrastructure. We have 85 active stormwater projects across Cook County and constantly request federal funds to do more.

Climate change is real, and the effects are unpredictable. Without the essential work of the MWRD, rainstorm outcomes could be catastrophic.

I support a state of emergency for the communities that were hit the hardest and are experiencing the devastation of water invading their homes. The MWRD will continue to advocate on behalf of Cook County communities to help reduce and eliminate stormwater damage. For additional information, please contact my office at 312-751-5694.

Kari K. Steele, president, Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago

Mayor should assess Lolla, Sueños festivals

Mayor Brandon Johnson is quoted about continuing the NASCAR race, saying like everything that he inherited, he is the teacher, so he will assess and grade it, and it will be an open process in which other folks get a chance to weigh in.

I hope he does the same for the Sueños and Lollapalooza concerts that he inherited, whose noise pollution (according to the WHO) endangers Grant Park residents’ lives.

Jim Murray, Loop

The Latest
Josh Imatorbhebhe, a former University of Illinois wide receiver, has a conversation with sportscaster Mike Hall on camera during Big Ten Network’s Big Experience, a four-day seminar that trains former Big Ten athletes who are interested in a sports media career, at the network’s office in River North on June 28, 2023. Sixteen students participated in the workshop, which allowed them to build sports broadcasting skills, such as interviewing on camera, and leave with a professional reel.
Sports Media
Big Ten Network gives former student-athletes invaluable broadcasting experience
Last week, the four-day B1G Experience at the network’s River North office gave 16 participants the chance to learn about various aspects of sports media, from studio and game analysis to interviewing to makeup and styling.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Crime
Child, 4, sexually assaulted at Rainbow Beach
Chicago police are asking for the public’s help and have released a sketch of a man who attacked a child on July 4 in a Rainbow Beach washroom.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Crime
Man fatally shot in Austin
The man, 32, was standing in the first block of North Lamon Avenue when a grey car pulled up and an “unknown number of offenders” opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime
Wife obtained order of protection days before Little Village man fatally shot her and teen daughter, wounded son: prosecutors
Jose Alvarez, 67, allegedly shot his wife and daughter to death in their Little Village home and wounded his son, who hid behind a table and cars and fled to a neighbor’s porch, prosecutors said Thursday.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Sports Media
Bears preseason games, other programming returning to FOX 32 Chicago
The station’s contract with the Bears expired after last season, and the team took its rights to the market. Ultimately, it agreed to return on a multiyear deal.
By Jeff Agrest
 