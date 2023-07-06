The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Eagles to launch farewell tour this fall

‘The time has come for us to close the circle,’ say the rockers, expected to stay on the road into 2025.

By  USA TODAY
   
Melissa Ruggieri
GettyImages_185143674.jpg

Don Henley (left) and Joe Walsh perform at a 2013 Eagles concert in Nashville.

Getty Images

The Eagles will embark on their own long road out of Eden this fall for a farewell tour expected to last into 2025.

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful,” the band said in a statement. “Everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle.”

Dubbed The Long Goodbye, the Eagles’ final shows will kick off Sept. 7 at Madison Square Garden in New York. No Chicago dates are included in the first handful of shows announced, with Boston (Sept. 11), Denver (Oct. 5), Atlanta (Nov. 2) and St. Paul, Minnesota (Nov. 17) among them.

Also along for the jaunt will be Steely Dan, longtime contemporaries of the band who will commemorate their own five-decade-plus career.

In announcing their plans to end their “52-year odyssey,” the Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit — noted they will play as many shows in each market as the audience demands, even if it requires returning to certain cities. The band will be joined onstage, as they have since the 2016 death of founding member Glenn Frey, by Vince Gill and Frey’s son, Deacon.

Shortly after Frey’s death at the age of 67, Henley indicated the Eagles would no longer tour. But following a pair of special classic-rock-focused festivals in 2017 — Classic West and Classic East, organized by their longtime manager Irving Azoff — they resumed regular live performances.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers and six-time Grammy winners have played more than 1,000 concerts throughout their 50 years of touring. Their recently wrapped Hotel California Tour — named for their landmark 1976 album, which they played in its entirety with a backing orchestra – grossed about $250 million over 90 shows, according to music industry trade publication Pollstar.

In thanking fans for their years of support, the band concluded, “This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Read more at usatoday.com

