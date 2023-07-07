Horoscope for Friday, July 7, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

What a difference a day makes! You’re happy because you have a warm feeling in your tummy. Everything is improving at home; plus, romance and your social life look promising. Meanwhile, behind-the-scenes deals might make you richer! Keep an open mind and do not hesitate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a completely feel-good day for you. This is a marvelous day to socialize with others, especially female companions. Group activities will appeal. Everyone’s happy to see your face — what’s not to like? Definitely, meet the gang at Happy Hour.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are in the public eye for some reason. In fact, people seem to know personal details about your private life. (Like, what’s with that?) Nevertheless, you look good! In fact, you appear prosperous and successful to others (even if you aren’t). Good press is everything.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you’re eager to do anything that will expand your horizons. You want to meet new people. You want to travel. You want to entertain new ideas and learn new things. Yes, you want to push the sides of the envelope! At least, try a new supermarket.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce because the support that you need from others, financial or practical, will be forthcoming. Group feelings will be blessed. Bank and financial matters will go well. This is also an excellent day to do fundraising. (Cough it up.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a marvelous day to schmooze with friends and partners as well as members of the general public. People are happy to see you, and you’re glad to see them. In particular, group situations will thrive with joy and animation. Someone will encourage you to “think big.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Things will go beautifully at work today (or with whatever task that you set for yourself). In particular, group activities are blessed. Don’t hesitate to ask for help from others. Work-related travel is likely! Your confidence and optimism will make the day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a fabulous day to schmooze! Accept all invitations to party. Extend a few yourself. Enjoy sports events, social diversions, the theatre, musical performances, romantic dates as well as playful activities with kids. Whatever you do,you’ll be happy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a marvelous day to entertain at home. Stock the fridge and invite the gang over! Any kind of gathering at your home will be a positive experience. In particular, you will enjoy hanging out with people from different backgrounds and different cultures. Grab this chance to learn something new and expand your world.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your sense of optimism is what empowers you today. “Build it and they will come.” It’s easy for you to have a strong belief in something and this is what is sustaining; and in fact, what will facilitate what happens next. Whether it is prayer or positive thinking, it works.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Actions that you initiate and financial negotiations will almost certainly boost your income or lead to a financial benefit in the future. You might have to travel for work. Listen to ideas from other people — especially, unusual sources.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with Jupiter, which makes you feel warm-hearted, congenial and happy to be with old friends. Not only that, you are actually concerned about the welfare of others. Meanwhile this is an excellent time for any kind of group activity. Working together plus persuading others will bring the results you want.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Eve Hewson (1991) shares your birthday. In many ways, you’re an imaginative dreamer. You are creative, open and honest. You are sometimes shy. This is a wonderful, fun-loving and social year for you. Let your guard down and loosen up a bit. Have fun but remember your goals. Old friends might reappear.

