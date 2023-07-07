Northwest Side man arrested for slaying of flower delivery worker in Oakland, Calif.

A Chicago man has been charged with fatally shooting a flower delivery worker in Oakland Calif. earlier this month.

Eric Locelvira, 22, was arrested on a warrant Thursday at his home in the 4100 block of North Narragansett Avenue in the Dunning neighborhood, according to Chicago police spokesperson Kellie Bartoli.

Oakland police said Locelvira is wanted for the fatal shooting of Matheus Gaidos on June 21. “There was some kind of altercation,” said Oakland police spokesman Paul Chambers.

Oakland police had released surveillance photos of Locelvira and a woman, but she was later released and not charged.

Locelvira was charged with murder.



