Da Brat has a baby at 49 with wife Jesseca Harris-Dupart

Rapper Da Brat and her wife, Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

“I can’t BELIEVE he came out of me!” Da Brat told People. “Feels like a dream. He’s PERFECT in every way.” As for how Mom is feeling after the Thursday birth: “Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”

The couple said they named their new baby True Legend Harris-Dupart.

The rapper and Chicago native posted on her Instagram account earlier this week that her wife surprised her with a new Tesla as a “pre-push present.”

Da Brat, 49, announced her pregnancy in February, sharing pictures of her baby bump alongside Harris-Dupart, 41, in a set of Instagram photos.

“BLESSINGS all 2023,” she captioned the pictures as she and Harris-Dupart, 41, cradled her belly. Da Brat also thanked Hope Fertility in her post.

The “Funkdafied” rapper opened up at the time about her fertility experience with People, saying, “It’s been quite a journey. There’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

Initially, Da Brat and Harris-Dupart weren’t sure they were going to have children together. Harris-Dupart, the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products, has three kids from previous relationships.

“It started as a joke, we were like, ‘We’re extending our family!’ ” Da Brat said, noting that the couple was referencing their Kaleidoscope Hair Products collaboration. “But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!’ ”

The “Dish Nation” co-host continued, “I never thought I was going to have kids. I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

She eventually changed her mind about having children after meeting Harris-Dupart and wanted “something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

Harris-Dupart’s only condition was that she did not want to carry again. “I felt like she should have the experience. She is so nurturing,” she told People.

Da Brat had to undergo surgery to remove fibroids and polyps to carry the embryo. Throughout their journey, she suffered a miscarriage. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me,” she recalled.

The couple still “had quite a few of her eggs left” so they chose an anonymous donor and tried again. “It’s just a blessing. I’m excited!” Da Brat said.

