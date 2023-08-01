16-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old girl wounded in Englewood shooting
The girls were with a group of teens in the 400 block of West 72nd Street when shots were fired shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, according to Chicago police.
A 16-year-old girl was killed and a 15-year-old girl was grazed in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side Monday night.
The older girl suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died, police said.
The younger girl suffered a graze wound o tthe left arm and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
