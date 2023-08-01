The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

16-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old girl wounded in Englewood shooting

The girls were with a group of teens in the 400 block of West 72nd Street when shots were fired shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_10.12.07_PM.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A 16-year-old girl was killed and a 15-year-old girl was grazed in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side Monday night.

The girls were with a group of teens in the 400 block of West 72nd Street when shots were fired shortly after 10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The older girl suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died, police said.

The younger girl suffered a graze wound o tthe left arm and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Boy, 16, wounded in Austin shooting
The boy was in the 5500 block of West Congress Parkway when he was shot in the leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
IMG_0065.jpeg
Crime
Mom loses second child to gun violence in four years. ‘That was my number one fear and it still happened.’
Kanesha Gaines was at a backyard birthday party in the 1500 block of South Keeler Avenue when a black Jeep pulled up early Sunday and several gunmen opened fire, striking nine people, police said.
By Sophie Sherry and David Struett
 
Former Cook County Judge Patricia Martin poses for a photograph verifying her identity with a cryptocurrency exchange.
The Watchdogs
Prosecutors seek contempt charge against former judge accused of stealing from Tuskegee Airman
After a judge ordered a veteran’s financial accounts off-limits, former Judge Patricia Martin allegedly accessed cryptocurrency accounts holding his money.
By Andy Grimm
 
Former Lindblom Math and Science Academy Principal Abdul Muhammad (center) is flanked by supporters before speaking in a news conference at the Chicago Public Schools Central Office on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Education
Chicago Public Schools’ aggressive tactics for removing principals under the microscope
Nine principals have been removed pending discipline or investigations into “serious misconduct” in recent years. Of those, six are Black men.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Nader Issa
 
Sometimes, health care providers wrongly use race to make&nbsp;medical decisions, such as what treatments will be offered to patients or what diagnoses they receive, a Rush University doctor writes.
Other Views
Race-based medicine is not the solution to health disparities
Race is not a biological, construct. Health disparities are the result of social conditions, not genetics.
By Amanda Bradke, M.D.
 