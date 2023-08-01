16-year-old girl fatally shot, 15-year-old girl wounded while walking to Englewood party

A 16-year-old girl was killed and a 15-year-old girl was grazed while walking to a party in Englewood on the South Side Monday night.

The 15-year-old told police that a group of friends, including the 16-year-old victim, had come in town from the south suburbs to attend a party, according to the police report.

About 10 p.m., as they were walking from the Red Line to the party in the 300 block of West 72nd Street, a male confronted them and asked what were they looking at, according to the report.

The friends suddenly heard two separate bursts of gunfire from behind them, possibly from a black car.

After responding to several ShotSpotter alerts, Englewood District police officers found the victims on the sidewalk and a large group of teenagers running around in the street, according to the police report.

The older girl, who has not been identified yet, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died, police said. The younger girl suffered a graze wound to the left arm and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

About 25 bullet casings were recovered from two different locations in the 300 block of West 72nd Street.

No one was in custody.

