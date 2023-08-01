The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

16-year-old girl fatally shot, 15-year-old girl wounded while walking to Englewood party

The girls were with a group of friends in the 400 block of West 72nd Street when shots were fired shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire and Allison Novelo
 Updated  
SHARE 16-year-old girl fatally shot, 15-year-old girl wounded while walking to Englewood party
Two teenage girls were shot, one fatally, while walking with a group of friends Monday night in the 300 block of West 72nd Street.

Two teenage girls were shot, one fatally, while walking with a group of friends Monday night in the 300 block of West 72nd Street.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 16-year-old girl was killed and a 15-year-old girl was grazed while walking to a party in Englewood on the South Side Monday night.

The 15-year-old told police that a group of friends, including the 16-year-old victim, had come in town from the south suburbs to attend a party, according to the police report.

About 10 p.m., as they were walking from the Red Line to the party in the 300 block of West 72nd Street, a male confronted them and asked what were they looking at, according to the report.

The friends suddenly heard two separate bursts of gunfire from behind them, possibly from a black car.

After responding to several ShotSpotter alerts, Englewood District police officers found the victims on the sidewalk and a large group of teenagers running around in the street, according to the police report.

The older girl, who has not been identified yet, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died, police said. The younger girl suffered a graze wound to the left arm and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

About 25 bullet casings were recovered from two different locations in the 300 block of West 72nd Street.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
Boy, 16, wounded in Austin shooting
Mom loses second child to gun violence in four years. ‘That was my number one fear and it still happened.’
Prosecutors seek contempt charge against former judge accused of stealing from Tuskegee Airman
Chicago Public Schools’ aggressive tactics for removing principals under the microscope
US slips into round of 16 of Women’s World Cup after scoreless draw with Portugal
ACLU of Indiana asks state’s high court to keep hold on near-total abortion ban in place for now
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’ve kept friends in the dark about the problems consuming my life
Woman fears talking about her own health issues and her children’s will bring down the room.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Boy, 16, wounded in Austin shooting
The boy was in the 5500 block of West Congress Parkway when he was shot in the leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
IMG_0065.jpeg
Crime
Mom loses second child to gun violence in four years. ‘That was my number one fear and it still happened.’
Kanesha Gaines was at a backyard birthday party in the 1500 block of South Keeler Avenue when a black Jeep pulled up early Sunday and several gunmen opened fire, striking nine people, police said.
By Sophie Sherry and David Struett
 
Former Cook County Judge Patricia Martin poses for a photograph verifying her identity with a cryptocurrency exchange.
The Watchdogs
Prosecutors seek contempt charge against former judge accused of stealing from Tuskegee Airman
After a judge ordered a veteran’s financial accounts off-limits, former Judge Patricia Martin allegedly accessed cryptocurrency accounts holding his money.
By Andy Grimm
 
Former Lindblom Math and Science Academy Principal Abdul Muhammad (center) is flanked by supporters before speaking in a news conference at the Chicago Public Schools Central Office on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Education
Chicago Public Schools’ aggressive tactics for removing principals under the microscope
Nine principals have been removed pending discipline or investigations into “serious misconduct” in recent years. Of those, six are Black men.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ and Nader Issa
 