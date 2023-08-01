The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Lizzo accused in lawsuit of sexual harassment, hostile work environment

Dancer accuses the singer for forcing her to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam, and another says Lizzo fired her after shaming her for her weight.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Lizzo accused in lawsuit of sexual harassment, hostile work environment
merlin_114992356.jpg

Lizzo performs at Chicago’s United Center on May 17.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment.

The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her.

Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez make numerous charges including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment.

The legal complaint seeks unspecified damages and names Melissa Viviane Jefferson, known professionally as Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, captain of the performer’s dance team.

Representatives for Lizzo didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the lawsuit.

The court filing claims that after performing a concert in Amsterdam, Lizzo and her crew attended a sexually themed show at a club in the city’s notorious Red Light District. During the show, Lizzo led a chant pressuring Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club, the filing states.

“Finally, the chorus became overwhelming, and a mortified Ms. Davis acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants,” the complaint states. “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed.”

Lizzo, who champions body positivity, is also accused of calling out Davis for her weight gain after accusing the dancer of not being committed to her role. Davis was fired in May for recording a meeting during which Lizzo had given out notes to dancers about their performances, according to the complaint.

Quigley, who served as a judge on the singer’s reality show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” is accused in the lawsuit of pushing her Christian beliefs onto dancers. The court filing claims Quigley referred to Davis as a “non-believer” and told co-workers that “no job and no one will stop me from talking about the Lord.”

In addition, after discovering that Davis was a virgin, Quigley frequently discussed the subject, brought it up in interviews and even posted about it on social media, “broadcasting an intensely personal detail about Ms. Davis to the world,” according to the lawsuit.

Earlier this year, Lizzo won the Grammy for record of the year for her hit “About Damn Time.” A global tour supporting her fourth studio album, 2022’s “Special,” wrapped up last month.

Next Up In Entertainment
Well, hot dog! Ed Sheeran spotted behind counter of foul-mouthed Chicago eatery Wiener’s Circle
Shedd Aquarium details major renovations for Centennial Commitment project
Lollapalooza 2023: Here’s which aftershows still have tickets
Dear Abby: I’ve kept friends in the dark about the problems consuming my life
Horoscope for Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Chicago rapper Kidd Kenn set for Lollapalooza debut
The Latest
White Sox infielder Jake Burger was traded to the Marlins Tuesday.
White Sox
White Sox trade infielder Jake Burger to Marlins
Burger hit 25 home runs for White Sox to go with a .214/.279/.527 hitting line with an .806 OPS in 88 games.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch speaks during a press conference at the Dirksen Federal Building, Jan. 13, 2017.
Northwestern hazing scandal
Northwestern hires former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to review how it reports hazing
Lynch will make her findings public after examining the university’s accountability mechanisms, the university announced Tuesday.
By David Struett
 
Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins at practice Tuesday.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles has done well finding value in Ryan Pace’s players
Rather than sweep everybody out as part of his massive cleanup project at Halas Hall, Poles has salvaged good value out of some of the players he inherited.
By Jason Lieser
 
Defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (right, tackling Falcons running back/receiver Cordarrelle Patterson) started 15 games in three seasons for the Panthers.
Bears
Bears claim DT Bravvion Roy off waivers
Roy, a sixth-round draft pick in 2020, played three seasons for the Panthers. He had 17 tackles, one interception and three pass break-ups last season.
By Mark Potash
 
Cubs pitcher Manuel Rodriguez embraces catcher Yan Gomes after a game last season.
Cubs
Cubs deal minor leaguers Manny Rodríguez, Adrian Sampson to Rays for Josh Roberson
Notes: Pitching prospect Cade Horton has been promoted to Double-A.
By Maddie Lee
 