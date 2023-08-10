Body of Wilmette man pulled from lake off Gillson Park

The body of a 56-year-old Wilmette man was recovered from Lake Michigan off Gillson Park Wednesday evening.
A paddleboarder spotted the remains about 50-100 yards offshore about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and firefighters from Evanston, Wilmette and Winnetka helped recover it, Wilmette police said in a statement.
“The decedent was not in the water for a prolonged period of time and there were no obvious signs of trauma,” according to the statement. His name was not released.
Wilmette police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office are investigating.
Wildfire on Maui kills at least 6, damages more than 270 structures as it sweeps through historic town
The Latest
In addition to being the body’s preferred source of energy, carbohydrates are a primary source of micronutrients.
FBI agents were executing an arrest warrant in the 5400 block of West Walton Street.
His sister needs a tactful way to tell him that sometimes, the boy doesn’t belong there.
Netflix limited series recounts Purdue Pharma’s work on the addictive drug from the perspective of its leader, some sellers, an investigator and a victim.