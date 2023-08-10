The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Body of Wilmette man pulled from lake off Gillson Park

The remains of a 56-year-old Wilmette man were spotted about 5 p.m. Wednesday by a person who was paddleboarding, police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
The body of a 56-year-old Wilmette man was recovered from Lake Michigan off Gillson Park Wednesday evening.

A paddleboarder spotted the remains about 50-100 yards offshore about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday and firefighters from Evanston, Wilmette and Winnetka helped recover it, Wilmette police said in a statement.

“The decedent was not in the water for a prolonged period of time and there were no obvious signs of trauma,” according to the statement. His name was not released.

Wilmette police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office are investigating.

