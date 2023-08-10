Glenview woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from Ravinia Festival

A Glenview woman is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the Raviania Festival while working in the accounting department.

Michelle Bringham, 39, was charged with theft by deception and forgery, according to the attorney general’s office.

The theft happened while Birmingham worked as an accounting coordinator for the nonprofit association that operates the popular music festival in Highland Park.

Bringham wrote checks to a fake vendor and also used another employee’s signature stamp on checks without the employee’s permission, the office said.

The case was also being investigated by the FBI, the office said.