The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Sports Outdoors

Changes and opportunities at Dixon Waterfowl Refuge

The Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge has a couple openings, including filling the manager slot filled by retiring Rick Seibert since Hennepin-Hopper lakes opened more than 20 years ago.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Changes and opportunities at Dixon Waterfowl Refuge
Road trips once or twice a year usually include a stop at Dixon Waterfowl Refuge. Credit: Dale Bowman

Road trips once or twice a year usually include a stop at Dixon Waterfowl Refuge.

Dale Bowman

As Rick Seibert remembers it, “I got hired in Vic’s Tap drinking a glass of bourbon with Al.”

Seibert, 67, is retiring as the only manager of the site now known as Sue and Wes Dixon Waterfowl Refuge, “a 3,000-acre mosaic of lakes, marsh, meadows, prairie, savanna, and woodlands” on a former floodplain by the Illinois River, south of Hennepin.

The late Al Pyott, a duck hunter who became one of Illinois’ foremost conservationists, co-founded The Wetlands Initiative in 1994.

Being hired was a turnaround for Seibert, who said, “Originally, I thought they were carpetbaggers from Chicago, like everybody else around here.”

He grew to love the restoration done by TWI the last 22 years and noted, “I’m blown away every day I’m down there.”

Rick Seibert holds the day’s best northern pike from Hennepin-Hopper lakes. Credit: Dale Bowman

File photo of Rick Seibert, site manager, holding the day’s best northern pike from Hennepin-Hopper lakes.

Dale Bowman

Beside Seibert’s replacement, Paul Botts, TWI’s president and executive director, noted the refuge needs a restoration specialist, “a great first step for someone who’s interested in field conservation work (we’ve had several alums step on to exciting new roles in this work).”

Both jobs are posted at conservationjobboard.com. Click here for the refuge manager position. Click here for the restoration specialist position.

Next Up In Sports
Sky’s Kahleah Copper is setting new career marks since All-Star break
Cubs’ comeback falls short despite Seiya Suzuki’s breakout vs. Mets
Cubs using off days to shuffle rotation, temporarily move Drew Smyly to the bullpen
No official plans to announce for SoxFest, White Sox say
Mount Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino picks Northwestern
Bears WR Chase Claypool has much to say, much more to prove
The Latest
Serabi Medina memorial balloons stuffed animals candles notes Portage Park Chicago
Crime
Portage Park community shaken by ‘heartbreaking’ shooting death of 9-year-old girl
Residents say they’ve become more worried about their children’s safety since Saturday night’s shooting of Serabi Medina. A neighbor has been charged in what prosecutors say was her deliberate slaying.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Glenview woman accused of stealing more than $100,000 from Ravinia Festival
Michelle Bringham worked in accounting when she wrote checks to a fake vendor and used another employee’s signature stamp on checks, according to the Illinois attorney general’s office.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
merlin_114859365.jpg
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Perjury trial of ex-Madigan top aide continues after prosecutors cite three allegedly false answers to a grand jury
Tim Mapes served for two decades as a top aide to Madigan, Illinois’ once-powerful former House speaker. He was called in March 2021 to appear before a grand jury that had been investigating Madigan.
By Jon Seidel
 
crime_scene_tape5.jpg
News
18-year-old fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
Jajuan Jarmon, 18, was near an alley in the 1100 block of West 78th Street when someone shot him in the head and chest,
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP23217135094310.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s Kahleah Copper is setting new career marks since All-Star break
This year, Copper’s second act has been even more dominant. Through the Sky’s eight games since the All-Star break, Copper is averaging 24.4 points, and she scored a career-high 37 points against the Aces two weeks ago.
By Annie Costabile
 