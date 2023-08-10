Man found shot to death in Gage Park home

A man was found shot to death inside a Gage Park home Wednesday afternoon.
Trevon Moye, 21, was found by family members just before 2 p.m. inside a home in the 4900 block of South Maplewood Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.
There was no one in custody.
