Horoscope for Friday, August 11, 2023

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid spending money or big decisions from noon to 6 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Gemini into Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

In conversation with others, make sure you get your facts straight. Selective hearing might lead to later confusion. Ditto for wishful thinking. Nevertheless, others might choose to deceive you or hide the real truth from you. It’s a tricky day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a poor day for major financial transactions and business deals, not only because of the warning in the moon alert, but also because in general, there’s confusion and even deceit happening today. This means it’s hard for you to trust the facts. Best to wait.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Someone might accuse you of lying or not being straightforward and forthright with them. If so, you might find this off-putting. What’s happening is that there’s an element of confusion, hanging like a cloud, in our conversations with others. This makes it hard for the truth to get back and forth. Be patient.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is the classic day to kid yourself without realizing that you’re doing it. (Well, obviously that’s what has to happen if you are successful at kidding yourself, right?) This confusion could relate to racial issues, politics, religion or travel plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You are someone who likes to think the best of their friends; and this is what makes is a tricky day for you. Very likely, a friend or a member of a group is not being straight with you. They might withhold information from you or they might deceive you. But you won’t know.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Don’t volunteer for anything today. Be careful when talking to authority figures — bosses, parents, VIPs and the police. This is because an element of confusion could go against you. This is the kind of day where people think they know what’s happening, but they don’t.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Avoid important decisions about politics, religion, higher education, publishing, the media as well as medicine and the law today. Yes, that covers a lot. The reason for this is that things are ambiguous and not clear. You might not have all the facts — and you don’t know it. Sit this one out.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a poor day for important discussions about inheritances, shared property or anything to do with something that is jointly held — including banking matters. You might not have all the facts. Possibly, the facts that you have are incorrect. Someone might hide something from you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Conversations with partners, spouses and close friends will be like two ships passing in the night. The way to handle this is to understand that an element of confusion, even mistrust, is present today. Therefore, make no important decisions. Take nobody’s word for anything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might feel sympathetic to a coworker today. Someone might need a shoulder to cry on. Kindness is important — no question. But do be aware that someone might also be crying crocodile tears because they’re being fast and loose with the truth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be patient if you are socializing with others today. You might feel misunderstood or even deceived for some reason. However, others might feel deceived by you? All communications are confusing. Parents must be patient with their kids.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Table any important family discussions for another day because today will have a mixture of sympathy and distrust. You might want to help a family member, and yet, you hesitate. Or maybe, you don’t hesitate but you are being deceived? Ouch.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Chris Hemsworth (1983) shares your birthday. You’re keenly observant and often seek the truth of something. People listen to you because you speak your mind. This is a wonderful year for you because you’re getting acknowledgement for your past efforts, perhaps through a raise, a promotion, an award or kudos. Well done. Bravo!

