Photo of alleged USPS gunman released, reward offered following 2 armed robberies

A picture has been released and a $100,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a gunman who robbed two United Postal Services workers, shooting one of them earlier this month.

The reward was issued by the Postal Inspection Service, which also released the photo of a person they want to identify in connection with the two Aug. 1 armed robberies: in the 3200 block of North Kildare Avenue at 3:30 p.m. and the 1800 block of North Sawyer Avenue at 3:45 p.m.

A letter carrier was shot during the Kildare attack, according to an alert issued by the postal inspection service, which said: “TAKE NO ACTION TO APPREHEND THIS PERSON YOURSELF.”

The alert urged anyone with information about the robberies to contact them, 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”) and reference case No. 4088796. All information will be kept strictly confidential, according to the alert.