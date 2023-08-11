The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 11, 2023

Airlines send planes to Maui to aid evacuations as wildfires ravage island

United Airlines and American Airlines have advertised fundraising efforts along with offering flights to bring people back to the mainland.

By  Mary Norkol
   
TOPSHOT-US-FIRE-HAWAII

Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Some major U.S. airlines have joined the relief effort as crews grapple with containing wildfires in Maui, Hawaii.

The Lahaina blaze has claimed at least 55 lives since it sparked earlier this week, beginning as small brush fires and growing into the country’s most deadly wildfire since the Camp Fire in California killed 85 people.

In an attempt to bolster relief efforts, United Airlines and American Airlines have announced plans to send planes to the island and evacuate people to the mainland, the companies said in respective tweets.

United Airlines canceled scheduled flights to Maui’s Kahului Airport in order to free up seats for people seeking refuge from the fires.

American Airlines also encouraged customers to donate to the American Red Cross, offering 10 AAdvantage bonus miles with every $25 donated.

While Southwest Airlines hasn’t publicly announced plans to help with evacuation efforts, the airline posted relief funds on its Twitter account.

The death toll from the fires is expected to rise, officials have said, though the bulk of the Lahaina blaze has been contained.

Thousands of residents and tourists have fled Maui and the big island of Hawaii as of Friday, and officials strongly discouraged people from coming to the area until the fires were under control and search-and-rescue operations were completed.

