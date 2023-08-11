The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 11, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

No. 9 Prairie Ridge leans on culture, confident it will excel without Tyler Vasey

The bulk of the starters return on the offensive and defensive lines. John Fallaw, a leader on both lines, believes this year’s group is significantly better than last season’s team that finished 12-2 and lost to East St. Louis in the Class 6A state title game.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE No. 9 Prairie Ridge leans on culture, confident it will excel without Tyler Vasey
Prairie Ridge’s John Fallaw moves through a drill during practice.

Prairie Ridge’s John Fallaw moves through a drill during practice.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp was a little surprised to find his team in the preseason top 10 last year. 

“Nobody had any clue how good [eventual Sun-Times Player of the Year] Tyler Vasey was,” Schremp said. “So I didn’t see that coming.”

There is more confidence emanating from Schremp this August. The Wolves will open the season as the No. 9 team in the preseason Super 25. 

“We’ve got a good number of guys back from last year and they understand how to practice,” Schremp said. “They understand the work ethic that it takes to make it to the state championship and having that experience has really showed throughout the summer.”

The bulk of the starters return on the offensive and defensive lines. John Fallaw, a leader on both lines, believes this year’s group is significantly better than last season’s team that finished 12-2 and lost to East St. Louis in the Class 6A state title game. 

“It seems like everyone can carry their own weight now,” Fallaw said. “It’s a better 11, a better team. It’s not just individuals that are better.”

Vasey, who led the nation in rushing yards, is obviously the biggest hole to replace. 

That task falls to 6-1, 180-pound senior Joey Vanderwiel. He played linebacker last season but grew up learning to play quarterback in Prairie Ridge’s double-wing offense in the area’s youth programs. 

“It’s really special that you can do the offense as a little kid and when you get to high school it is second nature,” Vanderwiel said. “It makes it so much easier.”

Schremp says Vanderwiel has a solid combination of running and throwing ability, so the offense could be a bit more two-dimensional this season. 

“[Vanderwiel] will surprise a lot of people with how well he can run the ball,” Schremp said. “And we actually have some kids that can catch too, so we might complete more than two passes in a game.”

Prairie Ridge quarterback Joey Vanderwiel works through a drill during practice.

Prairie Ridge quarterback Joey Vanderwiel works through a drill during practice.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Sophomore Luke Vanderwiel, Joey’s brother, opened some eyes last season and could be a standout running back. He’s 5-7, 150 pounds. Junior running back Jack Finn also returns. 

“It’s definitely cool what we did last year and what the program has done in the past,” Fallaw said. “But it’s important to not get caught up in that and do whatever you can to carry it forward. Last year we kept getting better throughout the season. The offense didn’t stop getting better. We know we have to keep doing that.”

Safety Dom Creatore, a standout last season, returns to anchor the defense, which has seven starters back overall. Schremp also expects big things from lineman Walter Pollack.

“He’s a Chris Zorich type, his motor never stops,” Schremp said. “We should be really solid up front on both sides of the ball.”

Prairie Ridge has been a Class 6A force recently, playing in four of the last six state championship games. The Wolves have won three Class 6A titles overall. Enrollment at the Crystal Lake school has dropped recently and they will play in Class 5A this season. 

“Culture is about showing up and working hard,” Schremp said. “That’s what I see more than anything in these guys. They show up and work hard.”

Prairie Ridge schedule

Aug. 25 vs. Jacobs

Sept. 1 vs. Crystal Lake South

Sept. 8 at Hampshire

Sept. 15 vs. Huntley

Sept. 22 at Cary-Grove

Sept. 29 vs. Dundee-Crown

Oct. 6 at Burlington Central

Oct. 13 vs. Crystal Lake Central

Oct. 20 at McHenry

Next Up In High School Sports
No. 10 Palatine poised to join area’s elite behind Dominik Ball, Jaylen Williams
Mount Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino picks Northwestern
Veteran broadcaster Mark Krueger dies at 56
Previewing five of the best games of the upcoming high school football season
Four high school seniors who should be getting more basketball scholarship offers
Bolingbrook quarterback Jonas Williams steps into the spotlight after standout freshman season
The Latest
1592919693.jpg
Cubs
Javier Assad’s steady presence stabilizing Cubs rotation with Marcus Stroman out
Assad held the Blue Jays to one run through seven innings on Friday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Dr. Allison Arwady had said she wanted to stay on as commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health,
City Hall
Chicago Public Health chief Dr. Allison Arwady handed her discharge papers — she says goodbye on Twitter
The infectious disease expert steered Chicago through the COVID-19 pandemic. Also a pediatrician, Arwady was appointed by former Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
By Brett Chase and Violet Miller
 
Jerry Reinsdorf.
Columnists
Jerry Reinsdorf doesn’t want to talk about the Sox, but he’s happy to praise his pal Rocky Wirtz
The White Sox and Bulls owner says there were cross words between him and Wirtz just once: “I wanted to call the United Center restaurant ‘Rocky’s Place,’ and he refused.”
By Michael Sneed
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
3 firefighters hospitalized after fire breaks out at Northwest Side home
Just before 4 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call of a fire in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue when an “emergency” occurred.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Miami Marlins v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Like White Sox, closer Liam Hendriks endures season to forget
Hendriks returned from cancer, only to have his 2023 season end with Tommy John surgery.
By James Fegan
 