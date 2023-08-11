No. 9 Prairie Ridge leans on culture, confident it will excel without Tyler Vasey

Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp was a little surprised to find his team in the preseason top 10 last year.

“Nobody had any clue how good [eventual Sun-Times Player of the Year] Tyler Vasey was,” Schremp said. “So I didn’t see that coming.”

There is more confidence emanating from Schremp this August. The Wolves will open the season as the No. 9 team in the preseason Super 25.

“We’ve got a good number of guys back from last year and they understand how to practice,” Schremp said. “They understand the work ethic that it takes to make it to the state championship and having that experience has really showed throughout the summer.”

The bulk of the starters return on the offensive and defensive lines. John Fallaw, a leader on both lines, believes this year’s group is significantly better than last season’s team that finished 12-2 and lost to East St. Louis in the Class 6A state title game.

“It seems like everyone can carry their own weight now,” Fallaw said. “It’s a better 11, a better team. It’s not just individuals that are better.”

Vasey, who led the nation in rushing yards, is obviously the biggest hole to replace.

That task falls to 6-1, 180-pound senior Joey Vanderwiel. He played linebacker last season but grew up learning to play quarterback in Prairie Ridge’s double-wing offense in the area’s youth programs.

“It’s really special that you can do the offense as a little kid and when you get to high school it is second nature,” Vanderwiel said. “It makes it so much easier.”

Schremp says Vanderwiel has a solid combination of running and throwing ability, so the offense could be a bit more two-dimensional this season.

“[Vanderwiel] will surprise a lot of people with how well he can run the ball,” Schremp said. “And we actually have some kids that can catch too, so we might complete more than two passes in a game.”

Prairie Ridge quarterback Joey Vanderwiel works through a drill during practice. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Sophomore Luke Vanderwiel, Joey’s brother, opened some eyes last season and could be a standout running back. He’s 5-7, 150 pounds. Junior running back Jack Finn also returns.

“It’s definitely cool what we did last year and what the program has done in the past,” Fallaw said. “But it’s important to not get caught up in that and do whatever you can to carry it forward. Last year we kept getting better throughout the season. The offense didn’t stop getting better. We know we have to keep doing that.”

Safety Dom Creatore, a standout last season, returns to anchor the defense, which has seven starters back overall. Schremp also expects big things from lineman Walter Pollack.

“He’s a Chris Zorich type, his motor never stops,” Schremp said. “We should be really solid up front on both sides of the ball.”

Prairie Ridge has been a Class 6A force recently, playing in four of the last six state championship games. The Wolves have won three Class 6A titles overall. Enrollment at the Crystal Lake school has dropped recently and they will play in Class 5A this season.

“Culture is about showing up and working hard,” Schremp said. “That’s what I see more than anything in these guys. They show up and work hard.”

Prairie Ridge schedule

Aug. 25 vs. Jacobs

Sept. 1 vs. Crystal Lake South

Sept. 8 at Hampshire

Sept. 15 vs. Huntley

Sept. 22 at Cary-Grove

Sept. 29 vs. Dundee-Crown

Oct. 6 at Burlington Central

Oct. 13 vs. Crystal Lake Central

Oct. 20 at McHenry

