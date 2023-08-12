The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Horoscope for Saturday, August 12, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day to putter and work around home. It’s also a solid day for real estate negotiations. Discussions with an older family member or conversations about the long-term future will be practical and solid. Lovely evening to entertain! (Stock the fridge.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to study or learn something new. It’s also a good day to make long-range plans for the future. Someone older, perhaps a friend or a member of a group, might have advice for you? Meanwhile, you will enjoy entertaining family and friends tonight.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Good day for financial planning or to sit down and draw up a budget. (Wince.) We all know that a little money planning gives credence to that old saying “A stitch in time saves nine.” Someone older or more experienced might help you. Enjoy schmoozing this evening.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a powerful day for you because the moon is in your sign. Things will be inclined to go your way. Discussions about publishing, higher education, medicine and the law will go well. Good day to make travel plans. Good evening to party!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s a mixed bag for you. In one way, you are strong, powerful and out there flying your colors because the sun and Venus are in your sign. Nevertheless, the moon is hiding today, which makes this an excellent day for research. Work first, then socialize tonight.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day to talk with a friend or even a member of a group and outline plans for the group. Or you might discuss your own goals? Later in the day, and in the evening, all group activities are favored because people are up for having a good time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People notice you today. They might see that you are interacting with authority figures. Or they might view you as solid, conservative and reliable. Listen to the advice of someone more experienced if it comes your way. Enjoy good times tonight.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a good day to study or to make travel plans because you are mentally focused and willing to do what is necessary. You have a strong sense of duty today and you’re happy to do your fair share of the work.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Financial discussions will go well today along with a willingness to do paperwork and tie up loose ends regarding shared property, inheritances, wills, estates and debt (all that boring stuff that has to be done). Get as much done as possible because you’ll feel great. Relax this evening.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others, which simply means cooperate and be patient. Someone older or more experienced might have advice for you. If you work, you will accomplish a lot today. Socialize this evening.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a productive day! In particular, you will be pleased if you can organize things in a better way. You have a strong sense of duty and obligation to others, which is why you’ll put out a lot of effort. This evening, group gatherings at home will please you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a fun-loving day! To get the most out of this day, get better organized dealing with kids. Take care of loose details related to the entertainment world or the hospitality industry or sports. Just do this and get it out of the way. After that, you can party tonight and enjoy playful activities with kids.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, musician Keith Stanfield (1991) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, resourceful, purposeful and tenacious. You are always active. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle for you, which means it’s time to let go of people, places and things that have been holding you back. Get ready for a clean slate!

