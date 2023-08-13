Horoscope for Sunday, August 13, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a five-star day for having fun, socializing plus enjoying entertaining diversions, the theater, movies, playful activities with kids and sports. Pack a picnic. Meet some friends. This is also a lovely day to begin a new flirtation or enhance an existing romance. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will enjoy redecorating or doing something to make your home more beautiful. Then you can invite family and friends over to admire your efforts because this is a fabulous day to entertain at home as well. It’s also an excellent day to explore real estate opportunities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are the wordsmith of the zodiac, and today is perfect for you because your words are like gold! You’ll enjoy talking to everyone, especially relatives, siblings and neighbors. Take a short trip if you can because you will truly appreciate your daily surroundings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Business and commerce are favored, which is why you can give serious thought to your money-making ideas. Meanwhile, if shopping, you will be tempted to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. But hey, you can attract money to you today! Ka-ching!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s not often that your ruler the sun lines up with Venus in your sign. This makes you super friendly! New love interests are possible. You won’t hesitate to assert yourself, especially creatively. This is also a great day for finances. (However, caution against extravagance and self-indulgence.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is the perfect day to find a special quiet place and enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings, with good food and drink, of course. For some of you, this could mean a secret love affair. You might have a heart-to-heart talk with a female companion.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re the most social sign of the zodiac, and today is a fabulous day to schmooze! Enjoy hanging out with friends as well as interacting with clubs and organizations. In particular, you will love to be involved with creative, artistic people. A fun day!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you make a fabulous impression on everyone, which is why this is the perfect day to make your pitch or make a move to advance your agenda. People see you as attractive, charming and successful! (Did I leave anything out?) Romance with a boss or someone in authority might begin.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You couldn’t pick a better day to travel for pleasure! Not only is this the perfect day to explore new places and meet new faces, it’s a wonderful day to fall in love with someone different or unusual. Follow your dreams because the stars are aligned. It’s a perfect day to enjoy a vacation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Even though this is a marvelous day to socialize and enjoy the company of others, especially romantic interests, this is also an excellent day to discuss how to divide or share something like an inheritance. Whatever is established, you will come out smelling like a rose.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

All your relations with others are blessed today — love affairs, relations with partners, coworkers. even your enemies. In part, this is because you find it easy to express your affection for others. Obviously, this is the perfect day to mend broken fences.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A work-related romance might begin for some of you at this time. This is an excellent day to get along with coworkers, superiors and employees. Even your health feels vigorous. It so happens this is also an excellent day to discuss agreements, especially because financial favors might come your way.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor John Slattery (1962) shares your birthday. You are purposeful, tenacious and ambitious. You remember things, and you are multitalented. This is an exciting time for you because you are beginning a fresh nine-year cycle. Stay flexible so that you can consider your options and be ready to move in a new direction whenever you want.

