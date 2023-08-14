The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Horoscope for Monday, August 14, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 3:30 to 7 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today begins a preparation for Wednesday’s new moon. (It’s the big event of the week.) It’s time for you to value your creative talents. You love your hobbies. You approach so many areas of life with enthusiasm and imagination. Appreciate what you do!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today until the new moon on Wednesday, your focus is on home, family and perhaps a parent. You want to put down roots. You want to make your home attractive, which is why you’re redecorating and tackling projects. You want the freedom to entertain. You want to do what you want to do.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are an idea person. You love the stimulation of new information be it neighborly gossip or international news. This is because you were born curious. Today and in the next few days, you will nurture independent ideas. In fact, you might impulsively travel.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Starting today and for the next few days, your focus will be on money, earnings, cash flow and your possessions. In fact, by Wednesday’s new moon, you might have new ideas or resolutions about how you want to handle your wealth. (You’re never casual about money.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the moon moves into Leo where it will move forward until it lines up with the sun on Wednesday — creating a new moon! This is a powerful time for you. You want to do your own thing, which is why you might rebel against authority. It’s time to be your own person.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel a lot of things going on behind the scenes in an almost subterranean way. It’s there but you can’t see it. However, you can talk about it because Mercury and Mars are both in your sign making you eager to communicate your ideas to someone. Speak up!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are not a loner. You like to have others in your life. Right now, you are focused on friends as well as groups and organizations. In fact, your relationship with someone might start to simmer a bit until something explodes on Wednesday. Be alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You are high visibility today and for the next few days. You look attractive to others, which is why you might have a flirtation with someone in authority. Nevertheless, by the new moon on Wednesday, you will feel rebellious. You’re marching to the beat of your own drum.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You love to travel and this week is no exception. This is an excellent day to learn new things and meet people from other countries and different cultures. Be aware that in the next few days, travel or educational plans might suddenly change.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a fortunate time for you. Gifts, goodies and money might come your way. Nevertheless, keep your eyes open because starting today until Wednesday, something is uncertain. A deal might fall through or an unexpected change might occur. Stay tuned.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Beginning today and for the next few days, certainly until Wednesday, be prepared to accommodate others and go more than halfway in your dealings. This is because both the sun and the moon are opposite your sign. You have no choice. It is what it is.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You’re keen to be productive and efficient in whatever you do. You are just as keen to improve your health as well. Yes, you want it all. This is wise. After all, why not be the best that you can be?

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Mila Kunis (1983) shares your birthday. You’re aware of whatever is going on because you’re perceptive and an excellent judge of character. You are also quick to see the subtext of things. This is a slower-paced year that will focus on your closest relationships. Seek out people who are supportive of you.

