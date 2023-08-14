The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Chicagoans may see fewer flights, higher fares to New York City and D.C.

The Federal Aviation Administration last week extended a waiver that allows airlines to limit flights to and from New York City-area airports due to shortages in air traffic control staff.

By  Jacquelyne Germain
   
In this file photo taken on January 11, 2023, a United Airlines plane taxis at Newark International Airport, in Newark, New Jersey.

An effort to limit flight delays and cancellations might make it more expensive to fly to New York City or Washington, D.C.

Getty

Chicagoans looking to take that final summer trip to New York or Washington, D.C., may face more expensive flights and fewer options.

The Federal Aviation Administration last week extended a waiver that lets airlines reduce the number of flights to and from New York City-area airports amid a shortage of air traffic control staff.

“The agency continues to expect that airlines will operate larger aircraft to transport more passengers and make sure passengers are fully informed about any possible disruptions,” the FAA said in a statement last week.

The FAA, which initially allowed airlines to cut back on service at New York City-area airports until Sept. 15, extended the waiver to Oct. 28. The extension affects New York’s LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports, New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside of Washington, D.C.

The FAA’s announcement came after Airlines for America, the airline industry’s top lobbying group, wrote a letter to the FAA requesting the extension, saying it would “minimize disruptions and provide greater predictability for airlines and consumers.”

Airlines for America said it appreciates the six-week extension as the FAA continues to figure out air traffic control staffing shortages.

“U.S. airlines continue to hire aggressively and adjust schedules to maintain operational integrity,” Airlines for America said in a statement to the Chicago Sun-Times. “Additionally, U.S. airlines will continue to operate larger aircraft to reduce pressure on the [National Airspace System] and keep our airspace as safe and efficient as possible.”

The FAA said the extension was granted due to staffing shortages of air traffic controllers related to the pandemic at the New York Terminal Radar Approach Control, an FAA air traffic control facility. The facility is staffed at 54% of its target level, according to Airlines for America. 

DePaul University professor and transportation analyst Joseph Schwieterman said airlines are also struggling with staffing shortages and have moved to using bigger planes and operating fewer flights as business travel remains weak.

From May 15 to June 30, cancellations at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark were down by about 40% this year compared to the same period last year, according to the FAA. The agency attributed the improvements, in part, to the waiver program.

Schwieterman said while the FAA’s extension announcement is good for limiting flight delays and cancellations, it could make more for expensive flights.

“There are fewer seats, and fares likely will rise accordingly,” Schwieterman said.

He recommended people planning to travel to the New York City area for the Thanksgiving or Christmas holidays to start booking flights soon after Labor Day.

