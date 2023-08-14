Georgia grand jury issues 10 indictments in 2020 election case

A Georgia grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his allies for potential election fraud in 2020 handed up 10 indictments Monday, but it was not clear immediately whether the former president was charged.

Fulton County Superior Judge Robert McBurney handed the indictments to a court clerk, but the charges have not been publicly released.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched her investigation of Trump in February 2021. The indictment had been expected since a special grand jury recommended unspecified charges in February 2023. Associated Press

The investigation was based on Trump’s strategy to overturn the results of a state he lost to President Joe Biden, part of a broader federal indictment to which he pleaded not guilty earlier this month. His strategy included the recruitment of fake presidential electors for Congress to count and an extraordinary phone call urging state election officials to “find” him more votes, according to a House investigation.

Trump has described the call as “perfect” and denied wrongdoing with alternate electors.

Besides the Georgia case, Trump faces New York charges of falsifying business records to make hush payments to women who claimed to have had sex with him before the 2016 election. And Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith charged him with conspiracy to obstruct justice and retaining classified documents after leaving the White House and concealing the records from authorities.

