Monday, August 14, 2023
Georgia grand jury issues 10 indictments in 2020 election case

It was not immediately clear if former President Donald Trump was charged.

Donald Trump at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday. In a recording of a phone call after the 2020 election, Trump was heard asking Georgia election officials to “find” him more votes. Trump has said the call was “perfect” and denied wrongdoing.

A Georgia grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his allies for potential election fraud in 2020 handed up 10 indictments Monday, but it was not clear immediately whether the former president was charged.

Fulton County Superior Judge Robert McBurney handed the indictments to a court clerk, but the charges have not been publicly released.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis launched her investigation&nbsp;of Trump in February 2021.&nbsp;The indictment had been expected&nbsp;since&nbsp;a special grand jury recommended unspecified charges&nbsp;in February 2023.

The investigation was based on Trump’s strategy to overturn the results of a state he lost to President Joe Biden, part of a broader federal indictment to which he pleaded not guilty earlier this month. His strategy included the recruitment of fake presidential electors for Congress to count and an extraordinary phone call urging state election officials to “find” him more votes, according to a House investigation.

Trump has described the call as “perfect” and denied wrongdoing with alternate electors.

Besides the Georgia case, Trump faces New York charges of falsifying business records to make hush payments to women who claimed to have had sex with him before the 2016 election. And Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith charged him with conspiracy to obstruct justice and retaining classified documents after leaving the White House and concealing the records from authorities.

Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
The newspaper’s publisher, Eric Meyer, says the paper’s aggressive coverage of local police and politics was the impetus for the raid.
Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks during a news conference at City Hall to announce Chief Larry Snelling will be the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Johnson quotes Tupac, dances around questions about health chief’s firing
The mayor was asked about Dr. Allison Arwady’s claim of being dismissed without meeting Johnson face to face. Johnson quoted slain rapper Tupac.
York’s Colin Cushing works on drills during football practice.
No. 7 York has transformed Elmhurst into a high school football hotbed
The Dukes, ranked No. 7 in the preseason Super 25, played in front of huge home crowds last season.
A gavel.
Boy, 16, charged with murder in shooting death of 16-year-old boy in Highland Park
Omar Diaz, of Highwood, was found with a gunshot wound about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and was pronounced dead at Highland Park Hospital.
Chicago Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady at a news conference.
Arwady: Abrupt firing was ‘unnecessarily destabilizing’ to health department — and could hurt search for successor
In an interview with NBC Chicago, former city health chief Dr. Allison Arwady, who was appointed by ex-Mayor Lori Lightfoot, said it was ‘disturbing’ that she was fired without a meeting with the mayor or saying goodbye to her staff.
