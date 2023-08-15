The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Tuesday, August 15, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Georgia_mug.jpeg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, all of you might encounter canceled social situations, or alternatively, a surprise invitation somewhere? Guard against sports accidents as well. Expect surprises, especially if you work in the hospitality industry or the entertainment world. (No coffee?!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Conversations with parents might be touchy because you feel rebellious. Meanwhile, your home routine will change. A minor appliance might break down or a breakage might occur. Surprise company might appear at your door. Have good food and drink on hand, in case.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be careful because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Pay attention to everything you say and do so that you will have no regrets — verbally or physically. On the upside, you might have some genius-like ideas because you can think outside of the box.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a day full of surprises, especially surprises that affect you financially. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Be wise and protect your possessions against loss, theft or damage. Forewarned is forearmed. (Keep an eye on your stuff.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel rebellious today. Meanwhile, you can count on disruptions and possibly something even upsetting to occur. You might have a sudden argument or even a sudden separation from someone. Almost certainly, your everyday routine will change. This is an accident-prone day so be careful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel restless today. Disruptions and breakdowns of equipment and automobiles might be maddening. You might make some funny detours so that you end up doing exactly what you want. Travel plans might be interrupted for example. Ditto for plans related to medicine and the law.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A friend might surprise you today. Or perhaps it’s someone who’s a member of a group. They might change their mandate. They might invite you in or they might reject you. Quite possibly, you will meet a real character — someone unusual or Bohemian. (It’s not a boring day.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a tricky day dealing with parents, bosses, VIPs and the police because unexpected events might occur. You might rebel against their orders or wishes. You might upset them. A sudden argument might break out. Because you feel restless and independent, you will fight efforts to restrict you. (Oh yeah!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel plans might suddenly change today. Likewise, unexpected changes to medical situations or legal plans might also occur. This might even affect your publishing plans or something to do with the news and the media. Give everything extra time so you have some wiggle room to cope.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your banking scene because something unexpected could affect your wealth, your assets or your shared property. Make sure you’re not overdrawn or something might bounce like a rubber ball. This surprise could go either way — it could be good news as well. (One can only hope.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Use patience and diplomacy when dealing with close friends and partners today because someone or something might erupt out of the blue and really catch you off guard. Someone you know might surprise you by doing something unexpected. Or you might meet someone unusual?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Work plans might suddenly change. Staff shortages, power outages, late deliveries and computer glitches along with machinery breakdowns are some reasons your day will be interrupted. Be vigilant with your pets to prevent accidents. Health-related news might also surprise you or catch you off guard.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jennifer Lawrence (1990) shares your birthday. You are courageous, confident and a natural leader. You are also generous. Enjoy socializing this year. Get in touch with your creative activity and zest for life. Nurture the happiness and beauty that you have within yourself. You might reconnect with old friends.

Next Up In Entertainment
Witnesses describe chaos during Lil Durk concert at United Center. ‘We were stepped on, walked on and knocked down’
Hip-hop legends a ‘F.O.R.C.E’ to be reckoned with at United Center show
Los Cogelones son rock, punk e identidad ancestral
Goodman, Paramount theaters lead 2023 Jeff Awards nominations
Chance the Rapper to discuss career, hip-hop at Mag Mile Apple store event
Clarence Avant, ‘Godfather of Black Music,’ dies at 92
The Latest
Ladies from the Queen of Peace Church walk to the stage to pray the rosary during the memorial service of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén at the Cesar Chavez High School on Aug. 14, 2020, in Houston
Nation/World
Texas woman who helped hide US soldier Vanessa Guillén’s body sentenced to 30 years in prison
Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty in November to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement in the death of Vanessa Guillén.
By Associated Press
 
Crime scene evidence marker.
Crime
14-year-old boy shot, badly wounded in West Englewood
The boy was standing near the back door of a home in the 6600 block of South Marshfield Avenue when three people approached him and at least one of them fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
In this image released in the final report by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump talks on the phone to Vice President Mike Pence from the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 6, 2021.
Nation/World
Donald Trump is indicted on 2020 election fraud charges in Georgia
Former President Donald Trump, former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows face conspiracy charges in allegedly trying to steal Georgia’s electoral votes after the 2020 election.
By USA TODAY
 
Kansas_Newspaper_Raid.jpg
News
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
The newspaper’s publisher, Eric Meyer, says the paper’s aggressive coverage of local police and politics was the impetus for the raid.
By John Hanna | Associated Press and Margery A. Beck | Associated Press
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks during a news conference at City Hall to announce Chief Larry Snelling will be the next superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
City Hall
Johnson quotes Tupac, dances around questions about health chief’s firing
The mayor was asked about Dr. Allison Arwady’s claim of being dismissed without meeting Johnson face to face. Johnson quoted slain rapper Tupac.
By Fran Spielman
 