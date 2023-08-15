Horoscope for Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be extra vigilant because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, all of you might encounter canceled social situations, or alternatively, a surprise invitation somewhere? Guard against sports accidents as well. Expect surprises, especially if you work in the hospitality industry or the entertainment world. (No coffee?!)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Conversations with parents might be touchy because you feel rebellious. Meanwhile, your home routine will change. A minor appliance might break down or a breakage might occur. Surprise company might appear at your door. Have good food and drink on hand, in case.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be careful because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. Pay attention to everything you say and do so that you will have no regrets — verbally or physically. On the upside, you might have some genius-like ideas because you can think outside of the box.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a day full of surprises, especially surprises that affect you financially. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Be wise and protect your possessions against loss, theft or damage. Forewarned is forearmed. (Keep an eye on your stuff.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You feel rebellious today. Meanwhile, you can count on disruptions and possibly something even upsetting to occur. You might have a sudden argument or even a sudden separation from someone. Almost certainly, your everyday routine will change. This is an accident-prone day so be careful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel restless today. Disruptions and breakdowns of equipment and automobiles might be maddening. You might make some funny detours so that you end up doing exactly what you want. Travel plans might be interrupted for example. Ditto for plans related to medicine and the law.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A friend might surprise you today. Or perhaps it’s someone who’s a member of a group. They might change their mandate. They might invite you in or they might reject you. Quite possibly, you will meet a real character — someone unusual or Bohemian. (It’s not a boring day.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a tricky day dealing with parents, bosses, VIPs and the police because unexpected events might occur. You might rebel against their orders or wishes. You might upset them. A sudden argument might break out. Because you feel restless and independent, you will fight efforts to restrict you. (Oh yeah!)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Travel plans might suddenly change today. Likewise, unexpected changes to medical situations or legal plans might also occur. This might even affect your publishing plans or something to do with the news and the media. Give everything extra time so you have some wiggle room to cope.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your banking scene because something unexpected could affect your wealth, your assets or your shared property. Make sure you’re not overdrawn or something might bounce like a rubber ball. This surprise could go either way — it could be good news as well. (One can only hope.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Use patience and diplomacy when dealing with close friends and partners today because someone or something might erupt out of the blue and really catch you off guard. Someone you know might surprise you by doing something unexpected. Or you might meet someone unusual?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Work plans might suddenly change. Staff shortages, power outages, late deliveries and computer glitches along with machinery breakdowns are some reasons your day will be interrupted. Be vigilant with your pets to prevent accidents. Health-related news might also surprise you or catch you off guard.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jennifer Lawrence (1990) shares your birthday. You are courageous, confident and a natural leader. You are also generous. Enjoy socializing this year. Get in touch with your creative activity and zest for life. Nurture the happiness and beauty that you have within yourself. You might reconnect with old friends.

