Search underway for swimmer missing from Winnetka beach

A search is underway for a swimmer who was pulled under the water near a Winnetka beach early Tuesday morning.
The person was at Elder Beach just after 2 a.m. when they went under the water and did not resurface, according to a statement from the Village of Winnetka.
Local emergency crews began searching the area and the U.S. Coast Guard responded with a helicopter and large boat search teams, according to village officials.
As of 9 a.m., the missing swimmer had not yet been found.
High winds and wave conditions affected search efforts, according to officials.
The search remains ongoing.
