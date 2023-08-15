The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
News Metro/State Suburban Chicago

Search underway for swimmer missing from Winnetka beach

As of 9 a.m., the missing swimmer had not yet been found.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Search underway for swimmer missing from Winnetka beach
Two people were shot, one fatally, Feb. 8, 2021, on the South Side.

Adobe Stock Photo

A search is underway for a swimmer who was pulled under the water near a Winnetka beach early Tuesday morning.

The person was at Elder Beach just after 2 a.m. when they went under the water and did not resurface, according to a statement from the Village of Winnetka.

Local emergency crews began searching the area and the U.S. Coast Guard responded with a helicopter and large boat search teams, according to village officials.

As of 9 a.m., the missing swimmer had not yet been found.

High winds and wave conditions affected search efforts, according to officials.

The search remains ongoing.

Next Up In News
Elusive aide to Madigan could be called to the witness stand in perjury trial of former chief of staff
Gun rights group files lawsuit against newly signed law aimed at ‘unsafe marketing practices’ by firearms makers and sellers
Texas woman who helped hide US soldier Vanessa Guillén’s body sentenced to 30 years in prison
14-year-old boy shot, badly wounded in West Englewood
Donald Trump is indicted on 2020 election meddling charges in Georgia
Kansas police and a small newspaper are at the center of a 1st Amendment fight after a newsroom raid
The Latest
Tim Mapes chief of staff Illinois Speaker Michael Madigan
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Elusive aide to Madigan could be called to the witness stand in perjury trial of former chief of staff
Will Cousineau first testified this year in the trial of longtime Madigan confidant Michael McClain and three others in the ComEd bribery trial. Now he has been named as a witness in the trial of Tim Mapes.
By Jon Seidel
 
merlin_115139549.jpg
Politics
Gun rights group files lawsuit against newly signed law aimed at ‘unsafe marketing practices’ by firearms makers and sellers
The National Shooting Sports Foundation filed the lawsuit Monday in the Southern District of Illinois, citing both the First and Second amendments to the U.S. constitution.
By Sun-Times staff
 
1610321893.jpg
Bears
Picking the Bears’ 53-man roster
Two weeks from Tuesday, teams will cut their entire 90-man roster — or 91 for the Bears because they have an international player — down to 53.
By Patrick Finley
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband’s only OK with a baby if it ‘just happens’
The man isn’t interested in making any effort with a fertility specialist.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Students who attend Chicago Public Schools will start classes Aug. 21.
Other Views
‘Back to school’ is a chance to heal the trauma that affects children’s learning
Most schools are underprepared to manage the trauma students experience from violence in the community and then bring to the classroom. Kids need more outreach, mentoring and activities.
By Diane Latiker
 