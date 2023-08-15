Search continues for swimmer missing from Winnetka beach

A search continued Tuesday for a swimmer who was pulled under the water near a Winnetka beach in the early hours of the morning.

The person was at Elder Beach just after 2 a.m. when they went under the water and did not resurface, according to a statement from the Village of Winnetka.

Local emergency crews began searching the area and the U.S. Coast Guard responded with a helicopter and large-boat search teams, according to village officials.

As of 9 a.m., the missing swimmer had not yet been found.

High winds and wave conditions affected search efforts, according to officials.

The search remains ongoing.

