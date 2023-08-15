The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
NFL Sports Bears

Colts name Anthony Richardson their regular-season starting QB

Coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Tuesday, three days after Richardson had a solid performance against Buffalo’s defense in the Colts’ preseason opener.

By  Michael Marot | AP
   
SHARE Colts name Anthony Richardson their regular-season starting QB
The Colts named rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson as their regular-season starter.

The Colts named rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson as their regular-season starter.

Adrian Kraus/AP

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Indianapolis Colts saw enough from rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in his NFL debut on Saturday to name him their opening day starter.

Coach Shane Steichen made the announcement Tuesday, three days after Richardson had a solid performance against Buffalo’s defense in the Colts’ preseason opener.

When Indy hosts Jacksonville on Sept. 10, it will be the seventh consecutive year the Colts open the season with a new starter. The streak began when Scott Tolzien replaced the injured Andrew Luck in 2017.

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s NFL draft, beat out veteran Gardner Minshew for the job. Minshew signed with Indy as a free agent during the offseason.

The Colts and Bears will hold joint practices this week in Westfield before playing each other in a preseason game on Saturday. Bears coach Matt Eberflus was noncommittal about whether quarterback Justin Fields will play Saturday or rely on the practices as game-like work.

Related

Next Up In NFL
Picking the Bears’ 53-man roster
Bears claim LB Mykal Walker off waivers from Falcons
Yannick Ngakoue making progress in Bears’ defense
Bears coach Matt Eberflus still deciding on playing time for QB Justin Fields vs. Colts
Bears top LB Tremaine Edmunds remains out with injury
Bears’ Velus Jones: ‘I’ve got to make a smarter play’ after muffed punt
The Latest
Former Illinois governor and convicted felon Rod Blagojevich speaks to reporters outside of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on August 2, 2021.
Columnists
Straight from the Blagojevich playbook
Like our disgraced former governor, Chicago’s current mayor thinks he can quote his way out of a tight spot.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Couscous Salad With Blistered Tomatoes and Red Onions
Recipes
Roasted tomatoes, blistered onions add bright flavors to couscous salad
Add a smattering of spices to the hot water in which it steeps, and the couscous will obligingly absorb the aromatics and drive deep flavor into a dish.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Emissions from a coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the setting sun in Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 1, 2021.
Columnists
Americans turn up the heat on EPA to cut greenhouse gases
President Joe Biden promised to reduce U.S. carbon pollution by half by 2030. We won’t reach that without even more ambitious rules than the EPA has proposed.
By Ben Jealous
 
An artist paints a mug as shoppers browse ceramics at Lillstreet Art Center in Ravenswood.
Business
Consumers no longer ‘penny-pinching’ as retail sales rose solidly last month
Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7% in July from June, according to the Commerce Department.
By Anne D’Innocenzio | AP
 
Spain’s Olga Carmona is held aloft by a teammate after defeating Sweden in the Women’s World Cup semifinal.
Soccer
Spain beats Sweden to reach Women’s World Cup final
Spain will play the Australia-England winner on Sunday in the final in Sydney.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 