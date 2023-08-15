Afternoon Edition: The Trump indictment’s Chicago connections

Good afternoon, Chicago. ✶

There is nothing like the feeling of getting some good advice when you need it.

Whether it’s from a friend or someone speaking from experience, good advice can be a catalyst for major life changes, provide some comfort or help one learn from past decisions.

Good advice can also offer a level of insight that’s tough to find searching on Google or social media.

In that spirit, Sun-Times columnist Ismael Pérez is launching ”Someone in Chicago,” a personalized advice column for today’s generation. Every week, Ismael will answer your questions about navigating life in Chicago, with all of its triumphs, setbacks and opportunities for growth.

Reporting by Kaitlin Washburn and David Struett

Chicago-area connection: A Chicago publicist who worked with R. Kelly and Kanye West and a suburban Lutheran minister are among those indicted late Monday for their alleged involvement in a scheme to pressure an election worker in Fulton County, Georgia, to falsely admit to committing election fraud in 2020.

Meet the defendants: Trevian C. Kutti and Stephen Cliffgard Lee are two of the 19 people charged in the 41-count indictment accusing former President Donald Trump and his allies of a criminal scheme to overturn his narrow loss in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election. Kutti is a publicist based in Chicago who also recently worked as an Illinois pot lobbyist. Lee, a 70-year-old Lutheran minister, is pastor at Living Word Lutheran Church in Orland Park.

The charges they face: Kutti and Lee both face three charges of conspiring to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, influencing witnesses and violating Georgia’s RICO Act, the state’s racketeering law. Lee was charged with an additional two counts of criminal intent to commit influencing witnesses. They’re both accused of attempting to influence the same election worker multiple times in December 2020 and January 2021.

Christina Holt sits with her nephew Jayden Sloss, 10. Holt took her nephews to a concert at the United Center Saturday and was injured after false reports of a shooting prompted “a stampede” of people exiting. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

In this ever-changing world, there is a need for a personalized modern advice column that matters to you — a column that touches on the things going on in your life.

That’s where “Someone in Chicago” comes in — the Sun-Times’ new advice column for Chicagoans seeking perspective on life in the city.

For the last few years, columnist Ismael Pérez has written thoughtful and in-depth dives into a wide range of topics, making him the type of person you’d want to seek out when life’s got you stumped on what to do next.

Just write in and ask Ismael any question you may have about life transitions, relationships, family, finance — anything that could benefit from an outside point of view.

With Ismael’s guidance each week, you’ll get some clarity and get to know your neighbors — and maybe even yourself — a little better along the way.

As someone who has turned to Ismael for advice many times myself, I’m excited for you to get to lean on him for some valuable insight.

You can send in your questions hereor email someoneinchicago@suntimes.com.

Dwyane Wade speaks during the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction, where he was enshrined on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts. Mike Lawrie, Getty

Reporting by Jason Lieser

In a small theater filled with basketball royalty and his friends and family, Dwyane Wade tried to take it all in.

It was too much, both for him and for the audience.

It took a minute for Wade to speak as the crowd roared and chanted. He wiped his eyes as he looked around Symphony Hall before delivering “my final love letter to basketball” as he was enshrined in the Hall of Fame Saturday.

In a way, he started writing the speech when he was 5 and tagged along with his father to pickup games throughout Chicago. His dad was his favorite player — until Michael Jordan started leading the Bulls to championships.

“I bet if you gave me enough time, I could find that ‘Come Fly With Me’ VHS tape that I used to watch before every game,” Wade said. “He taught me moves I emulated.”

Wade thanked all of his coaches, from Jack Fitzgerald at Richards High School to Tom Crean at Marquette and the Miami Heat’s Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra, and marveled at getting to play with legendary teammates such as Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James.

There was never any doubt about Wade’s sparkling career and his place as one of the greatest athletes to come from Chicago. He was a 13-time All-Star and a three-time NBA champion and won an Olympic gold medal as Team USA’s leading scorer in 2008, so this night was inevitable.

