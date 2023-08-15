The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Afternoon Edition

Afternoon Edition: The Trump indictment’s Chicago connections

Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By  Matt Moore
   
SHARE Afternoon Edition: The Trump indictment’s Chicago connections
indictment.jpg

Chicago publicist Trevian C. Kutti (lett) and Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a suburban Chicago pastor, are among 19 people indicted in a criminal scheme to overturn former President Donald Trump’s loss in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election.

Left: Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file; Right: Screenshot

Good afternoon, Chicago.

There is nothing like the feeling of getting some good advice when you need it. 

Whether it’s from a friend or someone speaking from experience, good advice can be a catalyst for major life changes, provide some comfort or help one learn from past decisions.

Good advice can also offer a level of insight that’s tough to find searching on Google or social media.

In that spirit, Sun-Times columnist Ismael Pérez is launching ”Someone in Chicago,” a personalized advice column for today’s generation. Every week, Ismael will answer your questions about navigating life in Chicago, with all of its triumphs, setbacks and opportunities for growth.

I’ve got more on “Someone in Chicago” — and the news you need to know today below. 👇

⏱️: A 7-minute read

— Matt Moore, newsletter reporter (@MattKenMoore)

TODAY’S TOP STORY

2 Chicago-area people indicted with Trump in plot to overturn Georgia election results

Reporting by Kaitlin Washburn and David Struett

Chicago-area connection: A Chicago publicist who worked with R. Kelly and Kanye West and a suburban Lutheran minister are among those indicted late Monday for their alleged involvement in a scheme to pressure an election worker in Fulton County, Georgia, to falsely admit to committing election fraud in 2020.

Meet the defendants: Trevian C. Kutti and Stephen Cliffgard Lee are two of the 19 people charged in the 41-count indictment accusing former President Donald Trump and his allies of a criminal scheme to overturn his narrow loss in Georgia during the 2020 presidential election. Kutti is a publicist based in Chicago who also recently worked as an Illinois pot lobbyist. Lee, a 70-year-old Lutheran minister, is pastor at Living Word Lutheran Church in Orland Park.

The charges they face: Kutti and Lee both face three charges of conspiring to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, influencing witnesses and violating Georgia’s RICO Act, the state’s racketeering law. Lee was charged with an additional two counts of criminal intent to commit influencing witnesses. They’re both accused of attempting to influence the same election worker multiple times in December 2020 and January 2021.

READ MORE

WHAT ELSE IS GOING ON?

Christina Holt, left, sits with her nephew Jayden Sloss, 10, at Holt’s westside home. False reports o an active shooter at the United Center on Saturday led to a stampede as concert-goers tried to flee. Fights broke out. One woman was stabbed in the forehead.

Christina Holt sits with her nephew Jayden Sloss, 10. Holt took her nephews to a concert at the United Center Saturday and was injured after false reports of a shooting prompted “a stampede” of people exiting.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

  • Witnesses describe chaos during Lil Durk concert: Durk was nearing the end of his set Saturday at the United Center when concertgoers began running for exits amid unconfirmed reports of shots fired. “It was a stampede,” said one concertgoer. “We were stepped on, walked on and knocked down.”
  • Biden’s disaster declaration: In the wake of record-setting heavy storms and flooding more than a month ago, President Joe Biden on Tuesday declared Cook County a federal disaster area, opening the door to emergency federal assistance.
  • Another gun rights lawsuit: Days after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a law aimed at “unsafe marketing practices” by firearms manufacturers and sellers, the National Shooting Sports Foundation Monday sued Illinois in federal court, arguing the measure is unconstitutional.
     
  • Church’s stained glass removed despite landmark recommendation: Right after celebrating new city protections for a century-old Pilsen church, preservationists claim some of the building’s storied stained glass was removed anyway, in apparent disregard for those protections.
  • Arwady decries her abrupt firing: In her first interview since being ousted as commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, Dr. Allison Arwady said the manner in which she was fired by Mayor Brandon Johnson was “unnecessarily destabilizing” to the city’s public health department. 
  • Laura Ricketts part of new Red Stars ownership: Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts — also a minority owner of the Sky — is part of a group that has agreed in principle to purchase the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League.
  • Field Museum’s newest dinosaur named: In an online vote, thousands named the Spinosaurus “Sobek,” after a crocodile-headed god who appears in ancient Egyptian folklore.

SOMEONE IN CHICAGO 🗣️

Sun-Times advice column returns with ‘Someone in Chicago’

merlin_114324258.jpg

Sun-Times columnist Ismael Pérez is launching ”Someone in Chicago,” the Sun-Times’ new advice column. Send in your questions here.

Ashlee Rezin and Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

In this ever-changing world, there is a need for a personalized modern advice column that matters to you — a column that touches on the things going on in your life. 

That’s where “Someone in Chicago” comes in — the Sun-Times’ new advice column for Chicagoans seeking perspective on life in the city. 

For the last few years, columnist Ismael Pérez has written thoughtful and in-depth dives into a wide range of topics, making him the type of person you’d want to seek out when life’s got you stumped on what to do next.

Just write in and ask Ismael any question you may have about life transitions, relationships, family, finance — anything that could benefit from an outside point of view. 

With Ismael’s guidance each week, you’ll get some clarity and get to know your neighbors — and maybe even yourself — a little better along the way. 

As someone who has turned to Ismael for advice many times myself, I’m excited for you to get to lean on him for some valuable insight. 

You can send in your questions hereor email someoneinchicago@suntimes.com. 

READ MORE

BRIGHT ONE ✨

merlin_115180839.jpg

Dwyane Wade speaks during the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction, where he was enshrined on Saturday in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Mike Lawrie, Getty

Dwyane Wade traces love of basketball to Chicago roots as Hall of Fame inductee

Reporting by Jason Lieser

In a small theater filled with basketball royalty and his friends and family, Dwyane Wade tried to take it all in.

It was too much, both for him and for the audience.

It took a minute for Wade to speak as the crowd roared and chanted. He wiped his eyes as he looked around Symphony Hall before delivering “my final love letter to basketball” as he was enshrined in the Hall of Fame Saturday.

In a way, he started writing the speech when he was 5 and tagged along with his father to pickup games throughout Chicago. His dad was his favorite player — until Michael Jordan started leading the Bulls to championships.

“I bet if you gave me enough time, I could find that ‘Come Fly With Me’ VHS tape that I used to watch before every game,” Wade said. “He taught me moves I emulated.”

Wade thanked all of his coaches, from Jack Fitzgerald at Richards High School to Tom Crean at Marquette and the Miami Heat’s Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra, and marveled at getting to play with legendary teammates such as Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James.

There was never any doubt about Wade’s sparkling career and his place as one of the greatest athletes to come from Chicago. He was a 13-time All-Star and a three-time NBA champion and won an Olympic gold medal as Team USA’s leading scorer in 2008, so this night was inevitable.

READ MORE

YOUR DAILY QUESTION ☕️

 What’s something you want to do in Chicago before the summer ends?

Email us (please include your first and last name and where you live). To see the answers to this question, check our Morning Edition newsletter. Not subscribed to Morning Edition? Sign up here so you won’t miss a thing!

Thanks for reading the Sun-Times Afternoon Edition.

Got a story you think we missed? Email us here.

Editor: Satchel Price
Newsletter reporter: Matt Moore
Copy editor: Angie Myers

Next Up In News
Five months later, former veteran lawmaker expected to take stand in another corruption trial, this one involving ex-top aide to Madigan
Chicago-area Christkindlmarkets to open Nov. 17
Car rear-ends semi-truck on Dan Ryan, bursts into flames
North Korea says U.S. soldier crossed border after being disillusioned with American society
Son fatally stabbed father in Glenview during argument over smoking marijuana before work, prosecutors say
‘Trump fever needs to be broken,’ says rare Republican willing to take on former president
The Latest
England’s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate after their Women’s World Cup victory over Australia.
Soccer
England advances to Women’s World Cup final
The Lionesses moved into their first World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory Wednesday over Australia.
By John Pye | Associated Press
 
Ryan Donovan holds his lake trout after being weighed at Park Bait and just missing the Illinois record. Provided photo
Sports
Coming up just shy of catching Illinois’ biggest lake trout
Ryan Donovan caught a lake trout just shy of the Illinois record, which was a good reason to take a look at why lakers are growing so big in Illinois waters.
By Dale Bowman
 
Harrison Ford starred in ‘The Fugitive,’ the best movie set in Chicago, Natalie Moore writes.
Columnists
Best movie set in Chicago? It’s ‘The Fugitive,’ hands down.
Chicagoans are brutal critics when our city is on the screen. One wrong intersection or misplaced neighborhood, and we turn up our noses. ‘The Fugitive,’ now celebrating its 30th anniversary, gets it right.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
merlin_115090434.jpg
USA vs. Timothy Mapes
Five months later, former veteran lawmaker expected to take stand in another corruption trial, this one involving ex-top aide to Madigan
Former state Rep. Lou Lang is expected to be a witness “of some length” at the perjury trial of Tim Mapes.
By Jon Seidel
 
This surveillance video shows Marion Police Department confiscating computers and cellphones from the publisher and staff of the Marion County Record on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 in Marion, Kan. The small newspaper and the police department in Kansas are at the center of a dispute over freedom of speech that is being watched around the country after police raided the office of the local newspaper and the home of its owner and publisher. (Marion County Record via AP) ORG XMIT: KSHO101
Editorials
Kansas newspaper raids are a threat to press freedom everywhere
That a judge would sign off on a search warrant allowing the preposterous and possibly illegal raids exemplifies just how quickly the First Amendment rights of journalists can be trampled on.
By CST Editorial Board
 