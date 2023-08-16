The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Ask the Doctors Well

Ask the Doctors: Low blood pressure can have negative impact on health

How far blood pressure can drop before someone begins to feel the effects varies.

By  Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: Low blood pressure can have negative impact on health
When blood pressure drops too far, the tissues of the body begin to develop a deficit of oxygen. This can cause symptoms that range from mild to severe.

When blood pressure drops too far, the tissues of the body begin to develop a deficit of oxygen. This can cause symptoms that range from mild to severe.

stock.adobe.com

Dear doctors: I’m a 97-year-old woman. Sometimes, my blood pressure drops, and I faint. It lasts just a few seconds because, as soon as I’m prone, I wake up. I don’t have any cardiac issues, and there’s no pain. What might be causing this? 

Dear reader: Each time the heart beats, it sends freshly oxygenated blood into the closed loop of the circulatory system.

The result is a sustained force against the walls of the arteries, veins and capillaries, which we refer to as blood pressure.

When we think about how blood pressure can adversely affect health, the focus is primarily on hypertension — blood pressure that’s higher than normal, which increases the risk of developing heart disease and having a stroke. 

Related

But having blood pressure that’s lower than normal — hypotension — can have a negative impact on health. When blood pressure drops too far, body tissues begin to develop a deficit of oxygen. This can cause symptoms that range from mild to severe. A substantial or sustained drop in blood pressure can be life-threatening.

Readings of less than 90/60 mm Hg are considered hypotension.

But how far blood pressure can drop before someone begins to feel the effects varies. Symptoms include feeling lightheaded or dizzy, headache, confusion, fatigue, nausea, having episodes of blurred or altered vision, pain in the neck or back, changes to heartbeat and fainting. It’s possible you are experiencing one or more of these and not associating them with low blood pressure.

Hypotension can arise from causes including dehydration, infection, exhaustion, nerve damage from diabetes, the effects of alcohol, abnormal heart rhythms, heart disease and certain heart conditions. Sudden changes in position, such as from sitting to standing, can cause a drop in blood pressure. So can certain medications, including those used to manage heart failure and hypertension.

Treatment can include a change of medication, changes to hydration or diet and treatment to address cardiac issues. Compression stockings, which help blood stay in the upper body, also can help.

Because your episodes of hypotension lead to fainting, it’s important to seek prompt medical attention. Fainting is dangerous for anyone, but the risk of fracture or head injury is greater in older adults. 

Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko are UCLA Health internists.

Next Up In Ask the Doctors
Ask the Doctors: Some tips on ‘good’ vs. ‘bad’ carbs
Ask the Doctors: Location of cervical bone spurs determines pain treatment options
Ask the Doctors: Post-infectious cough usually treated with home remedies
Ask the Doctors: Peripheral neuropathy develops with other conditions
Ask the Doctors: Anxiety can contribute to high blood pressure
Ask the Doctors: Yearly physicals set baseline for your healthcare
The Latest
The hero of “Blue Beetle” is encased in a magic, Iron Man-like suit that’s permanently attached.
Movies and TV
‘Blue Beetle’ skitters from sweet family moments to tedious superhero battles
While it’s great to see a Latino get center stage, this is a mostly by-the-numbers origin story with underwhelming VFX and a disappointingly cartoonish villain.
By Richard Roeper
 
Elizam Escobar, “La Ficción,” 1989, oil over acrylic on canvas. Private Collection, Puerto Rico.
Art
MCA exhibit explores sense of place, intertwined history between Puerto Rico and Chicago
The MCA is hosting a new exhibit titled “entre horizontes: Art and Activism Between Chicago and Puerto Rico.”
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Students walk across the University of Chicago campus.
Education
University of Chicago to settle student aid price-fixing lawsuit for $13.5 million
UChicago is the first of 17 schools — including Northwestern University, Notre Dame and Ivy League schools — to settle what’s been dubbed the “568 Cartel” class-action lawsuit.
By David Struett
 
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald looking on during a 2022 game against Ohio State in Evanston.
Northwestern hazing scandal
On ‘team culture,’ motivational T-shirts and hazing: Does anyone have an original thought in sports?
There’s too much groupthink and mimicry, as the Northwestern scandal shows.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Lemont coach Willie Hayes addresses players at the end of football practice.
High School Football
Elites get coaching makeover: A look at five new coaches
There are new faces in charge at Lemont, Loyola. St. Rita, Bolingbrook and Kankakee.
By Mike Clark
 