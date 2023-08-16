The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Horoscope for Wednesday, August 16, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. The new moon occurs at 4:38 a.m. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re creative. You will tackle anything, even without training. (You figure you’ve got two hands like someone else, so why not try?) This is a good day to ask yourself if you value your creative talents. (Parents must continue to be vigilant about their kids.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today is the best day of the year to ask yourself what you could do to improve your relations with family members. Likewise, what can you do to improve your home and how you relate to where you live? Ideas?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today’s new moon is your chance to think about how can you improve your communication so that people understand what you’re saying, and you understand what they say as well. Communications with others are always tricky.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You are ruled by the moon and today, the new moon is your chance to think about how you can better handle your money and how you relate to your possessions. Do you own your stuff or does it own you? Are you a victim of your possessions?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The only new moon in your sign all year is taking place, which makes is the perfect day to take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve your image. After all, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The new moon today is occurring in a hidden part of your chart. This means it’s an ideal time for you to give some thought to your inner world and your spiritual values. We all believe in something, even if we believe that we don’t believe in anything.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an important new moon day for you because you are perhaps the most sociable sign in the zodiac. Each new moon offers you a chance to make resolutions and intentions. Today you might see how to relate to friends and groups better, which matters to you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the only new moon all year that occurs at the top of your chart is happening. That makes this the perfect day to observe how you deal with authority figures, including parents and the police. It’s also a good day to think about your life direction in general. Are you headed where you want to go?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is perhaps the best day of the year to ask yourself what further education or training could you get that would improve your life or your job. And likewise, what kind of travel might you do to enrich your life? Ponder these possibilities today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

All of us depend on the efforts of others whether we know the person or not. This is the best day of the year for you to think about how much you rely on others for financial and practical support. Gratitude is a precious asset.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today’s new moon is directly opposite your sign, which gives you the opportunity to think about how you can improve your closest relationships. For that matter, how can you improve your dealings with members of the general public?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

What can you do to improve your job or how you do your job? Likewise, what can you do to improve your health? It’s generally easier to stop a bad habit vs. starting a good one.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Film director, inventor James Cameron (1954) shares your birthday. You can triumph over obstacles, especially because you often are an unconventional thinker. You are a powerhouse who demonstrates originality, enthusiasm and ambition. Simplicity is the key to life this year. It’s important for you to create solid foundations in your life. Take charge of your health.

