No. 6 Maine South using last season’s controversy as motivation

Maine South’s terrific 2022 season was completely wiped out. It’s impossible to look ahead at this year without wondering what impact that will have on the current team.

The Hawks finished 9-3, losing to Glenbard West in the Class 8A quarterfinals. All nine wins were forfeited in March after the school self-reported that multiple players violated the Illinois High School Association’s residency bylaw.

Maine South is on probation this season, but it turns out that the controversy has only motivated this year’s team.

“That hate just gives us more of an attitude heading into the season,” senior quarterback Jack DeFilippis said. “Maine South has always been kind of hated so we are used to it.”

This is a dangerous year to give the Hawks, ranked No. 6 in the preseason Super 25, more fire. Coach Dave Inserra has a returning quarterback, a rarity, and a team full of experienced seniors.

“We have a new quarterback just about every year,” Inserra said. “So this is different. We have eight returning starters overall, which is more than usual.”

DeFilippis, a 5-10, 195-pound senior, was the third-string quarterback a year ago at this time. By Week 3 he was the starter. One quarterback transferred and one was injured.

“[DeFilippis] has a really quick release and he can run,” Inserra said. “The only thing holding him back from being a top rated guy is his height. He’s got everything else and is a phenomenal leader. And the team just absolutely loves him.”

Junior running back Michael Dellumo and senior wide receiver/cornerback Evan Agosto emerged as major threats last season.

“Dellumo had the second best season as a sophomore running back in program history,” Inserra said. “He was a game-changer. And Evan is a playmaker, a guy you want to get the ball to on offense and that you are gonna rely on defensively.”

Maine South’s Jack DeFilippis, left, hands off to Michael Dellumo during practice. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

There are rock-solid seniors all over the defense, including Mike Mizwicki at linebacker, Sam Cooper in the secondary and linemen Tommy Behzad and Jakub Kieta. Kicker Ethan Stumpf could be a special weapon for the Hawks. Inserra believes he’s a Division I talent.

“I’ve dreamed of playing Maine South football since I was young,” DeFilippis said. “Playing those tough games last year built me up. Now everyone has had my back and with all the preparation over the summer I’m just a lot more confident.”

Dellumo has been impressed with wide receiver Julian Moman-Turner, a transfer from Montini, in practices.

“He’s definitely another weapon,” Dellumo said. “[DeFilippis] has so much more patience now. He’s a lot better at reading the defenses and he’s making better throws.”

Inserra has won four state championships in his 22 seasons at Maine South. The program has won six titles overall.

“All that stuff in the offseason has put a chip on our shoulder,” Dellumo said. “But we’ve moved on and we are just working towards another state championship.”

Maine South schedule

Aug. 25 vs. Brother Rice

Aug. 31 at Warren

Sept. 8 vs. Palatine

Sept. 14 at Fremd

Sept. 22 at New Trier

Sept. 29 at Glenbrook North

Oct. 6 vs. Glenbrook South

Oct. 13 at Deerfield

Oct. 20 vs. Evanston

