Food, supplies sent from Chicago to air relief efforts on Maui

A plane carrying 24,000 pounds of supplies left Chicago on Wednesday afternoon to help people recovering from the wildfires on Maui.

The United Airlines flight, which departed from O’Hare International Airport, was loaded with supplies including canned food, baby formula and hygiene products.

The shipment was arranged after a request for supplies from Kings Cathedral Church in Hawaii.

The plane will make a stop in Denver before arriving at Kahului Airport on Thursday, United Airlines said in a statement. It will then return with hundreds of passengers fleeing the devastation.

How to Help

Experts recommend donating to nonprofits based on Hawaii that have provided rapid response services in the past.

The Hawaii Community Foundation has raised more than $17 million as of Friday for its Maui Strong Fund, which is “providing financial resources that can be deployed quickly.” Though the foundation says its support will evolve, initially, it will focus on providing food, shelter and immediate financial assistance.

The Maui United Way says all donations will “provide direct relief to families and nonprofits directly affected” by the wildfires, offering a place to donate and apply for help on its website.

Contributing: Associated Press