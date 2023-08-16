The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Nation/World News Chicago

Food, supplies sent from Chicago to air relief efforts on Maui

A plane carrying 24,000 pounds in supplies left O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday. The aircraft will return carrying passengers fleeing Maui.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Food, supplies sent from Chicago to air relief efforts on Maui
Supplies headed to Maui were loaded aboard United Airlines flight 1588 at O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday. The plane will return from Maui with passengers fleeing last week’s deadly wildfire.

Supplies headed to Maui were loaded aboard United Airlines flight 1588 at O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday. The plane will return from Maui with passengers fleeing last week’s deadly wildfire.

United Airlines

A plane carrying 24,000 pounds of supplies left Chicago on Wednesday afternoon to help people recovering from the wildfires on Maui.

The United Airlines flight, which departed from O’Hare International Airport, was loaded with supplies including canned food, baby formula and hygiene products.

The shipment was arranged after a request for supplies from Kings Cathedral Church in Hawaii.

The plane will make a stop in Denver before arriving at Kahului Airport on Thursday, United Airlines said in a statement. It will then return with hundreds of passengers fleeing the devastation.

How to Help

Experts recommend donating to nonprofits based on Hawaii that have provided rapid response services in the past.

The Hawaii Community Foundation has raised more than $17 million as of Friday for its Maui Strong Fund, which is “providing financial resources that can be deployed quickly.” Though the foundation says its support will evolve, initially, it will focus on providing food, shelter and immediate financial assistance.

The Maui United Way says all donations will “provide direct relief to families and nonprofits directly affected” by the wildfires, offering a place to donate and apply for help on its website.

Contributing: Associated Press

Next Up In News
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft
Texas woman accused of threatening to kill judge overseeing Trump election case and a congresswoman
Schools reopening, traffic moving again in signs of recovery from Maui fires that killed 110
‘Deep-fried everything’: We sample seven sinful snacks to indulge in at the Illinois State Fair — so you can, too
An appeals court backs some abortion drug limits, pending the Supreme Court’s approval
That great street once again? State Street panel floats ideas to put the welcome mat on ‘Chicago’s front porch’
The Latest
Rep. George Santos was arrested on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making false statements to Congress. He has pleaded not guilty.
Washington
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft
Sam Miele, 27, pleaded not guilty to charges he impersonated a high-ranking congressional official while soliciting campaign funds for the New York Republican.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs’ Christopher Morel runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The Cubs won 4-3.
Cubs
‘Eye of the hurricane’: Inside Christopher Morel’s walk-off against the White Sox
The Cubs beat the White Sox 4-3, thanks to Morel’s three-run home run.
By Maddie Lee
 
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan is overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump in Washington.
Nation/World
Texas woman accused of threatening to kill judge overseeing Trump election case and a congresswoman
Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, is accused of threatening to kill Judge Tanya Chutkan and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat who is running for mayor of Houston.
By Associated Press
 
Damaged buildings and structures in Lahaina Town destroyed in the Maui wildfires on Tuesday. Officials have faced criticism for the shortages of water to fight the blaze, and the chaotic evacuation that left vehicles jammed on roads as flames swept over them.
Nation/World
Schools reopening, traffic moving again in signs of recovery from Maui fires that killed 110
The cause of the deadly wildfire is under investigation. FEMA opened its first disaster recovery center on Maui, and President Joe Biden will visit Monday to survey the damage.
By Bobby Caina Calvan | Associated PressJennifer Sinco Kelleher | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
Screenshot_2023_08_16_at_11.55.49_PM.png
White Sox
Cubs deal White Sox ‘toughest loss of year’
Mike Clevinger pitches seven scoreless innings and Gavin Sheets homers for South Siders, but Cubs walk them off.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 