Body of missing Winnetka swimmer identified

Officials have recovered the body of an 18-year-old swimmer who went missing in Lake Michigan off Winnetka’s Elder Beach earlier this week.
Ebrahim S. Akhoon, of Glendale Heights, was found and pronounced dead at 2:44 p.m. Thursday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and the Village of Winnetka.
Akhoon was pulled under the water just after 2 a.m. Tuesday while swimming with friends at Elder Lane Beach, 239 Sheridan Rd. in Winnetka, village officials said.
High winds and wave conditions affected search efforts, according to village officials.
Local emergency crews searched the area and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter and large-boat search teams.
