PHOTOS: 2023 Air and Water Show rehearsals

The skies of Chicago were filled with the sights and sometimes very loud sounds of the U.S. military on Friday as preparations move ahead for the 2023 Air and Water Show this weekend.

F-16 Fight Falcons from the Air Force and helicopters carrying the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights parachutists were among the aircraft flying over the city a day before the showcase of modern and vintage military planes.

People could be seen this week sitting near the lakefront — which will be packed with onlookers this weekend — checking out the planes as they warm up.

The U.S. Army also invited a Sun-Times photographer to join the Golden Knights in their helicopter during a warmup run Friday. Check out photos from the Air and Water Show rehearsals below.

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fight Falcons with the Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron practice Thursday in preparation for the weekend’s 2023 Chicago Air & Water Show. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

U.S. Army Golden Knights jumper Morgan George stands outside the Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary during the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show media day on Thursday. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fight Falcons with the Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron practice Thursday for the 2023 Chicago Air & Water Show. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

People watch from the lakefront Thursday as U.S. Air Force F-16 Fight Falcons with the Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron practice their routine for the 2023 Chicago Air & Water Show. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

U.S. Army Golden Knights Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orzoco points to Staff Sgt. Griffin Mueller before jumping out of the plane Friday to practice for the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orzoco salutes while jumping out of the U.S. Army Golden Knight’s C-147A plane Friday during a practice jump before the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fight Falcons with the Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron practice Thursday their routine for the 2023 Chicago Air & Water Show. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Pilot Susan Dacy stands in front of her Super Stearman plane, named “Big Red,” on Thursday at the Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary as she prepares for the weekend’s 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team look down on the city from a C-147A plane before a practice jump Friday in preparation for the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Exhaust comes out of the back of a Thunderbird F-16 Flying Falcon after landing Thursday at the Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary as pilots prepare for the weekend’s 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

The U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team prepares a large American flag at the Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary before their practice jump Friday for the weekend’s 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team put their hands together before donning their jumpsuits for practice jumps Friday in preparation for the weekend’s 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team Specialist Brandon Hexum (left) waits to take off for a practice jump Friday in preparation for the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

U.S. Army Golden Knights Staff Sgt. Marcus Dennison leans out the open jump door of their C-147A plane flying over Chicago during rehearsal Friday for the weekend’s 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show. Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fight Falcons with the Thunderbirds air demonstration squadron practice Thursday their routine for the 2023 Chicago Air & Water Show. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times