PHOTOS: 2023 Air and Water Show rehearsals

The skies of Chicago were filled with the sights and sometimes very loud sounds of the U.S. military on Friday as preparations move ahead for the 2023 Air and Water Show this weekend.
F-16 Fight Falcons from the Air Force and helicopters carrying the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights parachutists were among the aircraft flying over the city a day before the showcase of modern and vintage military planes.
People could be seen this week sitting near the lakefront — which will be packed with onlookers this weekend — checking out the planes as they warm up.
The U.S. Army also invited a Sun-Times photographer to join the Golden Knights in their helicopter during a warmup run Friday. Check out photos from the Air and Water Show rehearsals below.
