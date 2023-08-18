The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Lake View News Chicago

One injured high-rise apartment fire in Lake View

The fire was on the 15th floor of 421 W. Melrose St., the fire department said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE One injured high-rise apartment fire in Lake View
A file photo of a Chicago fire truck.

Sun-Times file

One person was injured in a fire in a Lake View high-rise apartment building Friday evening, officials said.

A fire broke out on the 15th floor of a building at 421 W. Melrose St. around 5:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One man, whose age is unknown, was in “grave condition” and taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries weren’t immediately clear.

None of the more than 150 first responders was injured, fire department spokesman Shun T. Haynes told reporters at the scene.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Haynes said. “The fire, at this time, is completely out.”

Haynes said he hopes people who were evacuated should be able to return to their homes Friday evening.

Before being put out, the fire was raised to a 2-11 alarm blaze, meaning extra crews and resources were needed.

The fire is under investigation, and firefighters remain on the scene.

Next Up In News
Brass from the past: Top Chicago cops? I’ve known a few
81-year-old woman dies days after assault in Englewood
Northwestern reduces events held at Ryan Field, residents continue to oppose rebuild
New Boys and Girls Club opens on West Side ‘not only for our young people but by our young people’
Feds nearly done laying out perjury case against ex-top aide to Michael Madigan
PHOTOS: 2023 Air and Water Show rehearsals
The Latest
Mayor Richard Daley (left) chats with Police Supt. Matt Rodriguez at an event in 1997.
Columnists
Brass from the past: Top Chicago cops? I’ve known a few
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s appointment of Larry Snelling as Chicago Police superintendent prompted a peek into this reporter’s aging notepad, a flashback to 14 or so former Chicago top cops I’ve known or covered since 1967.
By Michael Sneed
 
BMW_Championship_Golf__1_.jpg
Golf
Max Homa sets course record at Olympia Fields to lead BMW Championship
Homa made 10 birdies in his round of 8-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead over Kirk (66) going into the weekend of the FedEx Cup postseason event that determines who goes to Tour Championship.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson on the field before the team’s game against Colorado Rockies, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox’ Tim Anderson: “I have to be better. I will be better”
“I’ve always tried to lead by example, but I haven’t given a good example,” said Anderson, who began serving a five-game suspension Friday.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
An emergency room sign at a hospital.
Crime
81-year-old woman dies days after assault in Englewood
Leonia Tucker, 81, was found inside an apartment in the 6300 block of South May Street with multiple injuries on her face and body.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Royals_Cubs_Baseball.jpg
Cubs
Cubs see how thin margins are with loss to lowly Royals
Before losing to the Royals on Friday, Cubs manager David Ross warned against looking at this current stretch of 12 consecutive games against sub-.500 teams as a cakewalk.
By James Fegan
 