One injured high-rise apartment fire in Lake View

One person was injured in a fire in a Lake View high-rise apartment building Friday evening, officials said.

A fire broke out on the 15th floor of a building at 421 W. Melrose St. around 5:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

One man, whose age is unknown, was in “grave condition” and taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries weren’t immediately clear.

None of the more than 150 first responders was injured, fire department spokesman Shun T. Haynes told reporters at the scene.

“It could have been a lot worse,” Haynes said. “The fire, at this time, is completely out.”

Haynes said he hopes people who were evacuated should be able to return to their homes Friday evening.

Before being put out, the fire was raised to a 2-11 alarm blaze, meaning extra crews and resources were needed.

The fire is under investigation, and firefighters remain on the scene.

