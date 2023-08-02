The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Roseland intruder flees after off-duty sheriff’s deputy fires shot

The deputy was inside a home when an intruder tried to come inside through a window about 4 a.m., police said. No injuries were reported.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
Police tape

Sun-Times file

An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy scared off an intruder by firing her gun on the city’s Far South Side early Wednesday. 

Nobody was hurt, officials said.

About 4 a.m. in the 11400 block of South King Drive, the sheriff’s deputy, a 33-year-old woman, was inside a home at the King Drive address when she heard a person she does not know trying to gain entry through a window, Chicago police said. 

She fired one round and the offender fled in an unknown direction, police said.

No one is in police custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating. 

