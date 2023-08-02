Roseland intruder flees after off-duty sheriff’s deputy fires shot

An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy scared off an intruder by firing her gun on the city’s Far South Side early Wednesday.

Nobody was hurt, officials said.

About 4 a.m. in the 11400 block of South King Drive, the sheriff’s deputy, a 33-year-old woman, was inside a home at the King Drive address when she heard a person she does not know trying to gain entry through a window, Chicago police said.

She fired one round and the offender fled in an unknown direction, police said.

No one is in police custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.