Roseland intruder flees after off-duty sheriff’s deputy fires shot
The deputy was inside a home when an intruder tried to come inside through a window about 4 a.m., police said. No injuries were reported.
An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s deputy scared off an intruder by firing her gun on the city’s Far South Side early Wednesday.
Nobody was hurt, officials said.
About 4 a.m. in the 11400 block of South King Drive, the sheriff’s deputy, a 33-year-old woman, was inside a home at the King Drive address when she heard a person she does not know trying to gain entry through a window, Chicago police said.
She fired one round and the offender fled in an unknown direction, police said.
No one is in police custody and Area 2 detectives are investigating.
