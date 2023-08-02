The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Nation/World News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage

Justin Trudeau, the son of one of Canada’s most famous politicians, and his wife, Sophie, a former model and TV host, have three children.

By  Rob Gillies | AP
   
SHARE Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage
Canada_Trudeau_Separation.jpg

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, on Sept. 11, 2019. The couple said in statements posted on Instagram that they made the decision to separate after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.”

Associated Press

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, are separating after 18 years of marriage.

The two said in statements posted on Instagram that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” A statement from the prime minister’s office said they both have signed a legal separation agreement.

Trudeau, the 51-year-old son of one of Canada’s most famous politicians, was sworn into office in 2015. Sophie Trudeau is a former model and TV host. The couple were married in 2005. Together, they brought star power to the prime minister’s office and appeared in the pages of Vogue magazine.

They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build,” the two said on Instagram.

An official familiar with the matter said Trudeau will continue to live at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, where he has lived since 2015, and the children will primarily live there to maintain stability.

The official said Sophie Trudeau has moved to a separate Ottawa home, but will spend time at Rideau Cottage at times, including when he is traveling. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

She has played a less visible role in recent years, rarely traveling with the prime minister on official trips. The two were seen together publicly at Canada Day events in Ottawa last month.

“They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment,” the statement from Trudeau’s office said. “The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

His office requested respect for their privacy.

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire met as children when she was a classmate of his youngest brother, Michel, and they reconnected as adults when they co-hosted a 2003 charity gala.

Trudeau is the second prime minister to announce a separation while in office.

His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, separated in 1977 and divorced in 1984 during the elder Trudeau’s final year in the prime minister’s office.

Margaret Trudeau wrote in her memoir that she had a romance with Sen. Ted Kennedy. During a 1977 visit to Washington, D.C. with Pierre, she sat listening to her husband’s speech before Congress while feeling “torn between an intense need for him and a longing for Ted Kennedy.” Margaret wrote she became infatuated with Kennedy after meeting him a few years earlier. She told Kennedy that he “had not destroyed my marriage but that I had used him to help me destroy a marriage that was already over.”

Just weeks later Margaret, who had then-undiagnosed mental illness, left her husband to party with the Rolling Stones in Toronto. The marriage ended soon after that.

Justin, who was a child when his parents separated, wrote in his 2014 book “Common Ground” that public life took its toll. “I knew, even then, that the demands imposed by the life my parents were leading affected them far more than the ordinary stress of parenthood,” he wrote.

Justin Trudeau channeled the star power of his Liberal icon father when he first won office in 2015. Scandals, voter fatigue and economic inflation have taken a toll on his popularity after eight years in power.

Just a few months ago Trudeau posted a picture of himself holding hands with his wife on their anniversary and wrote, “Every mile of this journey together is an adventure. I love you, Soph. Happy anniversary!”

Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, had thought that Trudeau would seriously consider stepping down sometime next year or early in 2025.

“I now think he is more likely to stick in the political arena,” Wiseman said.

Next Up In News
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
Reward offered in armed robbery of mail carrier in Berwyn
Federal report details a patient’s death at understaffed Loretto Hospital as workers strike
Pot prices in Illinois are some of the highest in the nation, new study finds
Chicago public schools help students build mental health coping skills
Man in vehicle shot, killed in West Garfield Park vehicle
The Latest
Pittsburgh_Synagogue_Shooting.jpg
Nation/World
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
Eleven worshippers at Tree of Life synagogue were killed by Robert Bowers in 2018. Bowers expressed hatred of Jews and white supremacist beliefs online before the attack.
By Associated Press
 
1588710637.jpg
Chicago Fire
Gabriel Slonina sits, Chelsea scores late to tie Dortmund 1-1
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wanted to play incumbent starting goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga for the full 90 minutes in the team’s final preseason friendly, which drew 48,183 to Soldier Field.
By Brian Sandalow
 
merlin_114977808.jpg
Movies and TV
Ninja Turtles seem truly like teenagers in ‘Mutant Mayhem’
More than ever, franchise’s new adventure gives itself over to the mindset of adolescence.
By Jake Coyle | Associated Press
 
Unique Clay, a mother of three, is the first active letter carrier in Chicago to die of COVID-19, according to the National Association of Letter Carriers.
Crime
Reward offered in armed robbery of mail carrier in Berwyn
Two suspects in a stolen Toyota held up a mail carrier about 10:45 a.m. in the 1400 block of Home Avenue, according to the United States Postal Inspection Service.
By Sun-Times staff
 
69630d2b_4f25_40fa_b533_c767470295b9_1.jpg
Health
Federal report details a patient’s death at understaffed Loretto Hospital as workers strike
Hospital union workers are seeking better pay and more staff. The report details how a patient died after being left alone in the emergency room.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 